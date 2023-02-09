Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptops

The RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is among the most popular Ampere graphics processors. This is due to the affordability of the laptops and their relative performance. The devices also support all modern technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling.

This is fueled by the laptops' ability to run modern AAA titles at decent framerates. Even almost a year after its release, the devices are not overwhelmed. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, the mobile GPU can easily run titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake.

Choosing the best settings for the laptop GPU can be a bit daunting provided its rendering power. Thus, we have compiled the best settings for the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU in this guide.

The RTX 3050 Ti laptops run Hogwarts Legacy with some tweaks to the graphics settings

The RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is based on a cut-down GA107 graphics processor. The card packs 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 Tensor cores, and 20 RT cores. Moreover, it only comes with 4 GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory, which accounts for a memory bandwidth of just 192 GB/s.

Thus, the GPU is not a rendering powerhouse. It is barely faster than the GTX 1650 desktop graphics card. The card is even slower than the RX 570, a six-year-old GPU.

Gamers will have to reduce the settings to get a stable framerate in 1080p resolution.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at the best visual quality

The RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU can handle Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p without major hiccups. Gamers can use the following settings to maintain a stable framerate.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Rendering Resolution: 100%

Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

Vsync: Off

Framerate: Uncapped

HDR: Off

Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

Motion Blur: As per preference

Depth of Field: As per preference

Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Effects Quality: Medium

Material Quality: Medium

Fog Quality: Medium

Sky Quality: Medium

Foliage Quality: Medium

Post Process Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

View Distance Quality: Medium

Population Quality: Medium

Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at high framerates

Gamers who prefer a smooth experience in Hogwarts Legacy over visual fidelity will have to perform some further tweaks. The following mix of medium and low settings does the trick.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Rendering Resolution: 100%

Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

Vsync: Off

Framerate: Uncapped

HDR: Off

Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

Motion Blur: As per preference

Depth of Field: As per preference

Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Effects Quality: Medium

Material Quality: Medium

Fog Quality: Low

Sky Quality: Medium

Foliage Quality: Medium

Post Process Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

View Distance Quality: Low

Population Quality: Low

Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Although the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is not a very powerful graphics card, it is more than enough to enjoy the latest titles without spending a fortune on the underlying hardware. With the above tweaks to the settings, laptops powered by it can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy.

