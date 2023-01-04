5 best GPUs for 1080p FHD gaming in 2023

1080p GPUs continue to reign as the most popular and favored option for gaming in 2023. Although resolutions higher than FHD are becoming increasingly popular, most gamers still prefer the affordability of 1080p over anything else.

It is no surprise that GPU manufacturers continuously push hardware designed to play video games at this resolution. Currently, these graphics cards are the cheapest performance-focused models in the bunch.

With falling GPU prices, now is the best time to build a gaming PC in the last two years. Thus, we have compiled the best GPUs one can pick for FHD gaming at optimal framerates in this list.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and 4 other 1080p gaming GPUs that are now cheaper than ever

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is the company's entry-level option for gaming at 1080p with some compromises. The card directly competes with the RTX 3050. It is the only current-gen video card available for under $200.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The GPU supports features like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and temporal upscaling via AMD FSR. However, its ray tracing performance in video games is questionable.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3050 is Nvidia's lowest-tier Ampere video card. The GPU was launched at an MSRP of $299.

The card is targeted at 1080p gaming with compromises on the budget. It is significantly faster than the RX 6500 XT, making it a sweet option for gamers willing to spend extra money.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

However, the best selling point of the Geforce RTX 3050 is the support for temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS. This adds extra frames to the game, which is crucial for budget gamers.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is a premium 1080p gaming option from AMD. The card has been built to play every modern video game in today's most popular resolution without any compromises on visual fidelity.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The GPU is almost as fast as the RTX 2070 in terms of performance in video games. The card has dropped from its introductory price of $399 to less than $300 these days. This makes it a sweet alternative to the RTX 3060 Ti.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's premium 1080p gaming option. The card is decked out with features that allow gamers to max out every video game at the resolution with ray tracing and still enjoy a playable framerate.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti was launched at an affordable price tag of $399. However, it sells at slightly higher than its MSRP even to date.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($420)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 was launched as a 1440p gaming champion back in 2020. It has been replaced by the RTX 3070 Ti and, recently, the RTX 4070 Ti.

Although it is a bit overkill for 1080p gaming, the 3070 is an absolute powerhouse in this resolution. The card can deliver high refresh rates to fully utilize a monitor with a refresh rate of 144 Hz or more. Thus, it is a solid option for users looking to get into esports gaming.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

Some RTX 3070 models' prices have massively dropped following the crash of GPU mining. Recently, we spotted the MSI Ventus 2x variant of the card for just $420, which is $80 less than its MSRP.

