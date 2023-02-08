Hogwarts Legacy Stutter Issue on PC: How to fix FPS problems, possible reasons, and more

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access is now live for Digital Deluxe. While there is a lot to unpack in Avalanche Software's latest tile, not every fan of the Wizarding World is having a great time with the ROG.

One of the biggest issues Hogwarts Legacy faces now is its performance, as those booting it up on PC frequently face stutters, crashes, and VRAM issues.

Stutters during gameplay and cutscenes seem to be the most popular problem out of the lot, and what makes it one of the more difficult issues to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution for it.

There are a few workarounds that the community has come up with that seem to work around the problem, albeit temporarily. The following guide will cover some things you can do to tackle stuttering issues in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fixing the PC 'Stutter Issue' in Hogwarts Legacy

Stuttering is a Hogwarts Legacy performance issue occurring due to improper optimization or if your drivers are not updated to the latest patch. Some players have much more powerful systems than the recommended hardware and still face stuttering in the game.

1) Update GPU drivers

Irrespective of the graphics card you are using, both AMD and Nvidia have their desktop software, allowing you to detect and download the latest update for the game automatically.

Nvidia GeForce Experience and AMD Adrenaline will make it significantly easier to keep your graphics drivers updated to the latest version.

2) Reducing population density

According to many community members, most of the stutters were happening inside the Hogwarts walls and in Hogsmeade, where there are a lot of other NPCs and characters in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy settings will allow you to reduce the population density and the total number of NPCs you see in these crowded locations.

Reducing it to Medium or Low seems to have fixed the issue for many in the game. While it might compromise immersion to an extent, it remains one of the best solutions to combat stuttering in the RPG.

3) Closing all background tabs

Background applications, especially Google Chrome, eat a lot of RAM. Hence, if you face any stutters in the game, some applications might open in the background.

As Hogwarts Legacy recommends a whopping 16 GB of RAM, you must put as little stress on your system as possible.

4) Reducing graphics

Reducing some graphics features like Fog and Shadow Quality can help make Hogwarts Legacy a smooth experience.

These features greatly stress your system, leading to frequent stutters and crashes.

5) Wait for a patch

Avalanche Software is aware of PC users' multiple issues in the game. Hence, the developers are very likely to introduce updates that will deal with the various performance issues in the game.

