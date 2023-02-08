Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated action role-playing game from Warner Bros., featuring a vast magical open world for players to explore as they desire. The beautifully designed environment offers unprecedented immersion by taking advantage of the latest consoles' next-gen hardware. The title's character models are visually stunning, with the spell effects further enhancing the overall immersive experience.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range graphics cards from Nvidia. Despite being last-gen, they deliver strong performances in most modern games. Although they excel at 1080p, they're capable of handling recent titles at 1440p with a few adjustments. Essentially, these are second-generation RTX cards and offer significant improvements in comparison to the first generation, when it comes to ray tracing performances.

This article will list out the graphical settings that players with the Nvidia 3060 and 3060 Ti cards must use for the optimal Hogwarts Legacy experience.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti handle Hogwarts Legacy surprisingly well

Interestingly, both the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti can run Hogwarts Legacy pretty well at 1080p. However, considering that the game lacks proper optimization at the moment, fans will have to tweak the graphics settings slightly to get an optimal experience. Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended for players with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti GPUs:

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 3060

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 3060 Ti

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

These are the best settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. If players aren't satisfied with the results, they can compromise on a few frames for greater visual fidelity. Conversely, if they require more FPS, they can lower the graphics or use a lower DLSS preset to achieve the desired result.

