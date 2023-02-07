Hogwarts Legacy "LowLevelFatalError": How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Hogwarts Legacy might be something that most fans of the Wizarding World have been wanting in a game, the title is not exactly enjoyed by everyone in its present state.

With the magical school of Hogwarts, Spells, and Beats, the RPG also dropped with a fair number of performance issues, especially for those on PC.

Many users have been facing frequent game stutters and crashes on the platform, along with the incredibly annoying “LowLevelFatalError.” This error occurs when the game tries to launch but crashes as soon as it loads into the open world. This then results in a pop-up appearing on the screen.

What makes it a difficult issue to deal with is that there is no permanent solution apart from a few temporary workarounds, which appear to have resolved the issue for most players.

Hence, today's guide goes over how you can deal with the “LowLevelFatalError” in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are a few possible reasons for the "LowLevelFatalError" in Hogwarts Legacy

The "LowLevelFatalError" usually occurs when there are a few corrupt files in the Hogwarts Legacy Directory or if your GPU driver is not updated to the latest version. To fix it, you can try the following workarounds.

1) Updating your GPU drivers

The first step should be to update your GPU drivers to the most recent patch. Both Nvidia and AMD have their own desktop software, which will automatically allow you to detect and download the latest updates.

Driver issues are some of the biggest reasons behind the “LowLevelFatalError” in any game, and Hogwarts Legacy is no stranger to this fact.

2) Checking for file integrity

Another reason behind the error could be the existence of corrupt files in the installation directory. Files that are broken will frequently cause game crashes, and you will be required to fix them by verifying their integrity. To do so, you will need to: Steam Client > Right-click on the game > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

When selecting the verify option, the Steam client will automatically start a process that will go through all the files in the Hogwarts Legacy installation directory. It will then replace the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Disabling game optimization

If you are heavily reliant on Nvidia’s GeForce experience and use its game optimization feature often, you will need to switch it off for Avalance Software’s latest title.

You can do this by going to the Gear icon in the top-right corner of the client, selecting the game, and removing the checkmark beside Automatically Optimize.

4) Re-install the game

While this might seem like a rather drastic step, re-installing the RPG would be the next best bet if the above steps fail. It will likely weed out other performance errors along with the “LowLevelFatalError.”

5) Wait for a patch

Avalanche Software is likely aware of all the performance issues that PC users are facing with Hogwarts Legacy. Hence, the company is likely to fix most of them with a day-one patch along with other updates in the coming week.

