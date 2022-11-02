Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050 Ti laptop

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, one of the most awaited titles of 2022, is finally available. The game boasts fast-paced and rewarding multiplayer modes, along with an action-filled and visually impressive campaign experience.
Fortunately, Activision, the game's developers, have optimized the latest game rather well for modern hardware. Users with any RTX 30 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series video card can expect to enjoy the title at high frame rates with zero hiccups.
On that note, the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU can also run the recently launched Modern Warfare 2 with an enjoyable gameplay experience. Users of the laptop GPU can easily play the game at 90+ FPS with sufficient visual fidelity levels and no significant drops in framerate.
How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050 Ti laptop
Due to its limited capability, players will not be able to fully maximize their in-game settings while playing Modern Warfare 2 on an RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. The main hurdle will be the limited VRAM availability, since the RTX 3050 Ti has only 4 GB of VRAM, which is sub-par for this year's standards.
Nevertheless, by keeping texture resolution in Modern Warfare 2 low, users can circumvent this problem. Other settings like anti-aliasing and shadow quality can be tweaked to achieve a good-looking video game at the very least.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On (if available)
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Balanced
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
In general, Modern Warfare 2 runs well on the RTX 3050 Ti. In our testing, we used a 75W model of the GPU, which was coupled with a Ryzen 5 5600H and 16 GB DDR4 memory. With this setup, the game ran at a consistent 90+ FPS with decent 1% and 0.1% low numbers.