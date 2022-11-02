Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050 Ti laptop

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, one of the most awaited titles of 2022, is finally available. The game boasts fast-paced and rewarding multiplayer modes, along with an action-filled and visually impressive campaign experience.

Fortunately, Activision, the game's developers, have optimized the latest game rather well for modern hardware. Users with any RTX 30 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series video card can expect to enjoy the title at high frame rates with zero hiccups.

On that note, the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU can also run the recently launched Modern Warfare 2 with an enjoyable gameplay experience. Users of the laptop GPU can easily play the game at 90+ FPS with sufficient visual fidelity levels and no significant drops in framerate.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050 Ti laptop

Due to its limited capability, players will not be able to fully maximize their in-game settings while playing Modern Warfare 2 on an RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. The main hurdle will be the limited VRAM availability, since the RTX 3050 Ti has only 4 GB of VRAM, which is sub-par for this year's standards.

Nevertheless, by keeping texture resolution in Modern Warfare 2 low, users can circumvent this problem. Other settings like anti-aliasing and shadow quality can be tweaked to achieve a good-looking video game at the very least.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On (if available)

Quality

Zombie Akuma @AkumaSaw Made some sketches of Ghost from the new Modern Warfare 2 game

I like skulls Made some sketches of Ghost from the new Modern Warfare 2 gameI like skulls https://t.co/jugzJn4Z9D

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Balanced

Nvidia DLSS at Balanced Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : Normal

: Normal Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : Low

: Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The gold camo in Modern Warfare 2 might be the closest we’ve had to the beauty that was gold in Black Ops 1 🤤 The gold camo in Modern Warfare 2 might be the closest we’ve had to the beauty that was gold in Black Ops 1 🤤 https://t.co/OpG0OJAyji

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

In general, Modern Warfare 2 runs well on the RTX 3050 Ti. In our testing, we used a 75W model of the GPU, which was coupled with a Ryzen 5 5600H and 16 GB DDR4 memory. With this setup, the game ran at a consistent 90+ FPS with decent 1% and 0.1% low numbers.

Poll : 0 votes