5 best mid-range gaming laptops in 2023

Are you looking to get a new mid-range gaming laptop this year? Look no further, as this article lists the five best gaming laptops you can grab to encourage your love for video games.

Hardware is the topmost point of concern when it comes to gaming laptops. Before purchasing one, you must consider the device's CPU-GPU pair, RAM capacity, processing speed, display, battery life, and weight.

Gaming-centric machines are usually pricey, so you must set a budget before choosing the right one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Specifications may vary from region to region.

HP Omen 17 and 4 other mid-range gaming laptops worth checking out in 2023

1) ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 (2022)

As all gaming fans may know, ASUS has been a gigantic contributor to the gaming technology industry ever since its inception. The company's ROG Strix Scar lineup is only a small example of its offering in this segment.

The ROG Strix 15 is worthy of the top spot on this list, featuring one of the most alluring designs and potent specifications. Powered by 12th-gen Intel i9 processors, up to 32GB RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti graphics (up to 16GB VRAM), the laptop offers an irrefutable gaming performance, as well as the best productivity and creator experience.

In addition to solid battery life, the SCAR 15 features a brilliant 15.6-inch WQHD display (can get an FHD variant as well) with a refresh rate of up to 300 Hz (240 Hz in some models).

At a starting price of $1799, it’s one of the best mid-range gaming laptops in 2023.

Category ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz (24M Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 14 cores: 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, Up to 16GB DDR6 VRAM RAM 16GB/32GB DDR5-4800 (Upgradable up to 64GB) Display 15.6-inch WQHD, up to 300Hz refresh rate Weight 2.30 kg Battery 90 W-Hrs

2) Razer Blade 14

Razer needs no introduction when it comes to gaming computers and accessories. While most of its gaming laptops come with the most up-to-date specifications and premium rates, the tech giant offers a great mid-range option for fans in the form of the Razer Blade 14, which starts at $1799 with discounts (originally $1999).

The Blade 14 features the highly capable AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU alongside NVIDIA GPUs up to RTX 3080Ti (multiple models) and 16GB high-performance RAM. The ergonomic 14-inch display offers either FHD (144Hz) or QHD (165Hz) resolution, which is perfect for those who prefer a small-sized gaming laptop.

Category Razer Blade 14 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor (8-Cores /16-Threads, 20MB Cache, Up to 4.9 GHz max boost) with Radeon™ 680M Graphics GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, Up to 16GB DDR6 VRAM RAM 16GB DDR5-4800 Display 14-inch QHD, up to 165Hz refresh rate Weight 1.78 kg Battery 61.6 W-Hrs

3) Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7

Want a slim and lightweight mid-range gaming laptop? Lenovo’s popular Legion series hosts the perfect option for you.

The Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 laptop has an enticing blend of robust hardware and an impressively thin design, weighing around 2.2 kgs only.

With Intel’s 12th-gen i7 Processor and 16GB DDR5 memory at its core, the laptop delivers commendable performance in multiple use cases. It’s backed by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, which ensures impressive graphical rendering, whether it is for gaming or content creation. The 16-inch 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display is terrific, offering a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

However, the battery life may be slightly underwhelming for those who love moving around without the adapter, which is, luckily, pretty lightweight.

Category Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 CPU 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache) GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, Up to 6GB DDR6 VRAM RAM 16GB (8GB soldered & 1 DIMM Slot) 4800MHz DDR5 Display 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA displays, up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness Weight Starting at 2.175 kg Battery 71 W-Hrs (Rapid Charge)

4) HP Omen 17

HP offers an impressive range of gaming laptops, with its latest Omen 17 series taking the trophy.

The Omen 17 runs on the newest 13th-gen Intel i7 processor alongside NVIDIA’s latest Geforce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs. With a starting price of $1599, this is perfectly suitable to become your next mid-range pick.

In addition to the promising CPU-GPU combo, the laptop also comes with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB internal storage. The 17.3-inch display offers up to 1440p (FHD also available) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The screen’s brightness sits at 300 nits, which may seem underwhelming for those who prefer bright displays while gaming.

With such impressive hardware, the Omen 17 series is the best in class for hardcore gamers. However, there are better options if you are looking for a gaming laptop that can handle content creation and enhance productivity.

Category HP Omen 17 CPU Intel Core i7-13700HX (up to 5.0 GHz, 30 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 24 threads) GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU RAM Up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM Display 17.3"-inch FHD/QHD, up to 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits display Weight Starts at 2.79 kg Battery 83 W-Hrs

5) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is another well-designed mid-range gaming laptop you can scoop up in 2023. Powered by the 12th-gen Intel i7 processors and up to 32GB memory, it can deliver superfast results in gaming and productivity. The laptop also features graphics cards from NVIDIA’s Geforce RTX 30 series (VRAM up to 8GB), making it a complete package.

This laptop series offers multiple models featuring 14-inch and 16-inch displays with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) and WUXGA (1980x1200) resolutions and up to 240 Hz refresh rate.

At a starting price of $1,599, the Predator Triton 300 SE is a great pick for those who want an excellent yet affordable mid-range laptop. However, the keyboard may feel slightly mediocre, as will the build quality.

Category Acer Predator 300 SE CPU Intel Core i7-12700H processor Tetradeca-core (up to 2.30 GHz clock speeds, 6P + 8E) GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU, Up to 8GB VRAM RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Display 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240 Hz, 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 165 Hz, 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 165 Hz Weight Starts at 1.7 kg Battery Up to 83 W-Hrs

Follow Sportskeeda for more such gaming and technology guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes