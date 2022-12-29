5 best gaming laptops of 2022

Gaming laptops continue to be popular, despite some obvious setbacks due to their design.

Yes, they may be heavy, get pretty hot, and not really be feasible gaming devices when running on battery. But we're sure buyers know exactly what they're getting themselves into, especially for high-end options.

That's right: we will be taking a look at the best of the best gaming laptop options in 2022. As such, these will be around the mid-1,000 USD price range and may go up to 3,000 even.

These are the cream-of-the-crop when it comes to gaming laptops in 2022

5) Alienware X14

Starting with a more mid-range option, the Alienware X14 is a decent pick. It is surprisingly sleek and stylish, an aesthetic the company rarely goes for.

Meaning it is a great option for those who wish to take it around with them, something gaming laptops can rarely boast. This notebook has the following specs:

Display: 1080p 144 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H (14c/20t @4.7 GHz)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 (6 GB)

Memory: 16 GB DDR5

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD

The 144 Hz ensures it is a solid option for esports fans. For a 3060 laptop, the base asking price of $1,899 is outrageous, but the ongoing discount at Best Buy brings it down to a more reasonable $1,399. It is also available in 32 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variants.

4) Razer Blade 15

Stepping into the heavyweight section, the Razer Blade 15 makes a striking first impression. It has a pretty minimalistic design that should appeal to many. Here's what it packs in:

Display: 1440p 240 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i7-12800H (14c/20t @4.8 GHz)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB)

Memory: 32 GB DDR5

Storage: 1 TB NVME SSD

Looking at the premium list of specifications, it is no surprise that the Blade 15 costs a whopping $3.4K on Best Buy and Amazon.

The QHD and 240 Hz screen make it a treat to be experienced, and the monstrous 3080 Ti graphics card should run everything you throw at it.

3) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Acer is largely known for their affordable lower-budget and mid-range laptops, but the Triton 500 SE proves their higher-tier offerings are solid too. It is another thin notebook that packs a hefty punch. Check out the specs below:

Display: 1600p (2560 X 1600) 240 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H (14c/20t @5.0 GHz)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB)

Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5

Storage: 1 TB NVME SSD

With the newer i9 chips, it can go as high as 5 GHz on the CPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,819.

2) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15

The ASUS ROG brand is known for countless excellent models of gaming laptops, and the Zephyrus series has always emerged as one of the best.

The G15 continues this trend with amazing all-around performance and improves upon its predecessors.

Display: 1440p 165 Hz

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (8c/16t @4.6 GHz)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti (8 GB)

Memory: 16 GB DDR5

Storage: 1 TB NVME SSD

Best Buy has a 16GB RAM/RTX 3070 Ti variant for $1,999, while Amazon has one with 40 GB RAM/RTX 3080 for $2,649.

1) MSI Titan GT77

The MSI Titan GT77 surely lives up to its name. This monster is virtually a beefy desktop in a portable format. As such, it is pretty bulky. However, it is also novel in many ways, like the first-ever mini-LED display. Here's the rundown:

Display: 2160p 144 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i7-12800HX (16c/24t @4.8 GHz)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB)

Memory: 32 GB DDR5

Storage: 1 TB NVME SSD

It is kind of hard to fault it with such high specs, including a mechanical keyboard. Amazon has a variant of the i7 model for a heart-stopping $3,999.

Those who want something cheaper could look at the RTX 3070 Ti variant on Best Buy for $3,000.

