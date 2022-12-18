Best Witcher 3 Next-Gen settings for RTX 3070 Ti (with and without Ray Tracing)

The winner of over 200 awards, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is back with a massive graphical overhaul. The Next-Gen upgrade came with numerous visual enhancements, and the game now supports several new technologies such as DLSS, FSR 2.0, and Ray Tracing. These make the 2015 offering seem as good as any current title in terms of graphical advancements and visual quality.

RTX 3070 Ti is a solid upper mid-range card from Nvidia. The GPU hits the sweet spot for 1440p and delivers a brilliant performance most of the time. It was launched in early 2021 and is still an impressive card as of late 2022.

That said, certain modern titles will require a few compromises in terms of visual quality when being run on this GPU. This guide will offer the best settings to use in Witcher 3 with RTX 3070 Ti.

RTX 3070 Ti faces no problem running Witcher 3 without Ray Tracing but struggles with feature turned on

RTX 3070 Ti is more than capable of running Witcher 3 at 1440p with over 100 frames per second. However, this is only possible when the game is being played in DirectX 11. The DX12 version of the game lowers the performance to a huge extent.

Hence, if you don't intend to use Ray Tracing or DLSS, it is recommended to stick to DX11. Moreover, when using the former, it is advised that you lower the resolution to 1080p to ensure a respectable FPS count. These are the best settings to use in Witcher 3 with the RTX 3070 Ti.

Without Ray Tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On Nvidia HairWorks AA: 8

8 Nvidia HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With Ray Tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: High

High Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Water Quality: High

High Foliage Visibility Range: High

High Grass Density: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: High

Note:

The settings marked with * can be set according to the user's personal preference and do not have a major impact on performance. To use Ray Tracing and Nvidia DLSS, players will have to run the game in DirectX 12.

These settings in Witcher 3 will deliver an optimal experience in the game. If players want higher FPS or visual quality at 1440p without Ray Tracing or at 1080p with the feature enabled, it is recommended to implement these settings first and then make the necessary adjustments.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen is now available on PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes