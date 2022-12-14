The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arrives in a much-appreciated next-generation remaster for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Witcher @witchergame Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! Relive the story loved by millions!Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! https://t.co/NcDLmV72kb

The game includes several graphical and quality-of-life improvements, such as increased detail, ray-traced reflections, and cross-progression between the various platforms. One feature that was dearly missed in the original release was a dedicated photo mote, which is now part of the remaster.

This article will detail players using this tool to take the best screenshots in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to easily take impressive screenshots in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

As seen in the recent overview video posted by the official 'The Witcher' YouTube channel, the photo mode is rather extensive, with a whole suite of options.

The various photo mode options, detailed on PC (Image via YouTube/The Witcher)

The features are detailed below, accessible by pressing the U key on the PC:

Opening the dedicated photo mode under the menu brings up a whole tab.

Players can move and rotate the camera to their liking to adjust the angle of the image.

Various other parameters, such as the Depth of Field, Aperture, and Focus Distance, can be seen as adjustable, with varying degrees of intensity.

The camera's focal distance can also be adjusted up to a factor of 10.

Under the 'Effect' tab, various tweaks to the image can be further made, such as adjusting the Exposure, Contrast, Temperature, and Saturation.

The final tab, labeled 'Overlay,' allows players to adjust the Vignette of the image.

Players can press the Space key to capture the screenshot when satisfied with the changes.

With this arsenal of options, gamers can take excellent screenshots to their liking along their journey with Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

An upcoming photo mode contest is in the works

The developers tease a future photo mode contest (Image via YouTube/The Witcher)

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed in a brief teaser that a photo mode contest will be announced shortly. Interested gamers will have to wait for further details from CD Projekt Red regarding the same.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Developed as an action-adventure, role-playing game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a sequel to 2011's The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and is the third and final entry in the trilogy that follows The Witcher series of novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The title's plot follows players controlling Geralt of Rivia, also known as a Witcher, while he searches for his adoptive daughter, Ciri, as the Wild Hunt draws near. Like previous games in the franchise, gamers use potions, magic spells, and swordplay to battle with both human and monster foes while they explore the vibrant world conjured up by CD Projekt Red.

The game was released on 19 May 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to widespread critical acclaim. The next-gen version was released on 14 December 2022 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S as a free update.

Poll : 0 votes