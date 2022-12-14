Best deals for The Witcher 3 and where to get them

The Witcher 3 is about to be decked up as a brand new entity later today (December 14), when CD Projekt Red implements the next-gen patch for the game. The third installment of the franchise was released seven years ago, and the gaming community widely considers it to be a masterpiece. The game is currently available at a discount, and there are different editions to choose from.

With the introduction of the next-gen patch, several things have changed for Geralt of Rivia. CD Projekt Red has already mentioned all the details in a patch note that discusses the major changes coming to the game. Apart from graphical improvements like Ray Tracing, there are also new missions for players.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition is currently on sale in the Microsoft Store, with just a day left for it to expire. Buyers can get the game, which normally costs $49.99, at a discounted price of $29.99. Those on a tighter budget can opt for the basic Wild Hunt Edition, which is currently available at a 40% discount. The Wild Hunt Edition usually costs $39.99, but players can get it for $23.99 right now.

Unfortunately, there are no discounts for PlayStation users at the time of writing, but the game could get a discount on the console very soon. Incidentally, The Witcher 3 was on discount during the recent End of the Year sale in the PS Store, which was a great time for fans to get amazing deals.

PC players who buy games using Steam will have to wait for The Witcher 3 to go on sale. However, the digital distribution platform GOG.com currently has two editions of the game on sale. The Complete Edition has a hefty 80% discount and will only cost $9.99. The Standard Edition also has a similar discount and is priced at $7.99.

The discounted bundles of The Witcher 3 are definitely worth buying

Despite such massive discounts, there will always be questions about whether the game is really worth buying. After all, The Witcher 3 was released several years ago, so some may doubt what it has to offer in 2022. The game's age is evident in certain aspects, but there have been very few releases since then that can match its quality.

The Complete Edition comes with all three previously released major DLCs. For less than $10 on PC and $30 on Xbox, players will get a lot of quality content. The Witcher 3 has won multiple awards since its launch, and players will appreciate the next-gen features for the critically acclaimed game.

