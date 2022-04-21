How to get Postal 2 for free on GOG: Date, system requirements, and more

Postal 2, a classic first-person shooter from 2003, is free on the GOG storefront for a very limited time. A sequel to the original Postal from 1997, it is as violent or non-violent as the player makes it. However, it's very easy for those who loved it or missed out on it to grab it for free for a limited time.

Postal 2 is free on GOG for a limited time

Postal 2 is free on GOG for an incredibly limited time. Players have until April 22, 2022, to claim their free copy of the title. For players interested in controlling The Dude as he tries to go about his day, they can claim the game via the steps below.

How to get Postal 2 free

Head over to GOG.com

Sign in to your GOG account

Scroll down to the Postal 2 promotional banner

Click “Go to giveaway”

Scroll down to the giveaway

Click “Yes, and claim the game”

It’s important to note that players agree to receive marketing communications from GOG on their email address connected to their GOG account. Fans can now keep the game permanently without spending the ten dollars it takes to purchase the game on Steam.

Minimum System Requirements for the game

System: Windows XP or Vista

Windows XP or Vista Processor: 1.5 GHz

1.5 GHz Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: 64 MB DirectX 8.1-compatible graphics card with hardware T&L support (128 MB DirectX 9 recommended)

64 MB DirectX 8.1-compatible graphics card with hardware T&L support (128 MB DirectX 9 recommended) Storage: 1.2 GB HDD

1.2 GB HDD Sound: DirectX 8.1-compatible sound card

For Mac users, GOG points out that the game is only 32-bit and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up. The Mac version of the game is also English only.

Postal 2 is a fully-open 3D world with a wide variety of NPCs to interact with. Players don’t have to be ultra-violent in their playthrough when they play as The Dude and go for a walk in his shoes for a week. Players can fight the cops, go on errands, battle with terrorists, and essentially do whatever they want.

In the town of Paradise, Arizona, the Postal Dude has to complete a variety of tasks. These include things like “get milk,” “confess sins,” and other ordinary things. The player’s goal is to complete his tasks throughout the week in any way they see fit. The tagline is “Remember, it’s only as violent as you are!” which hints that players don’t have to solve all of their problems with violence.

The game has an incredibly morbid sense of humor, often referred to as black comedy, is incredibly violent, and has mature themes throughout the game. The game has received several expansions over the years, and even a multiplayer expansion that was released back in 2003 with Postal 2: Share the Pain.

This game is incredibly dark and is not for everyone (Image via Running With Scissors)

There is a short time window for interested players to pick up the game for free, only on the GOG storefront. With Postal 4 coming in April 2022, it's an excellent time to look back at one of the games that started it all.

Edited by Danyal Arabi