5 best games which you can finish without killing anyone

Action games have played an intrinsic role in developing the gaming community. There are thousands of hack-in slashes, shoot-em-ups, and action-RPG games that allow players to kill as many enemies as they want.

Be it alien goons or enemy soldiers from World War II, players love to use a variety of weapons and try out their skills to eliminate them. Action games have been ever evolving throughout these years, and violence has been showcased in different shapes, sizes and forms.

Best action games that players can complete without killing anyone

Surprisingly, many action games allow players to finish the game without murdering their enemies. It may require a superior skill set and strategy to pull off such a feat, but some games give special rewards and achievements for their no-kill record.

Here are some of the best games that players can successfully complete without killing anyone:

1) Dishonored

Dishonored was released back in 2012 as an action-adventure offering by Bethesda and Arkane Studios. Players take on the role of Corvo Attano, who becomes an assassin in order to seek revenge on those who conspired against him for murder.

Though the game is mainly focused on assassinations, it offers a unique achievement known as “Clean Hands.” This achievement can only be unlocked if players manage to complete the game without lethally stabbing someone. The game features exquisite stealth combat animations, which are a feast to the eyes, but players also get the option to choke their enemies and make them unconscious or even flee the scene.

Developers encourage players to attempt a pacifist run, resulting in a better ending to the game and making it easier by putting a lower number of guards everywhere.

2) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of The Patriots

Konami and Kojima released Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots as the sixth installment of the Metal Gear series. Players take on the role of a fictional character known as Solid Snake, who goes on a mission to assassinate his arch-enemy and twin brother, Liquid Snake.

Metal Gear Solid gives players the option to knock out their enemies instead of killing them. This became possible after the introduction of the tranquilizer gun, which makes it easy for players to progress into the game without killing anyone.

Unlike previous Metal Gear games, Metal Gear Solid 4 has no forced kills, indicating that players can not only avoid killing but can successfully avoid detection altogether.

3) Postal 2

Postal 2 is the second installment of Running with Scissors’ notoriously acclaimed Postal series. Released in 2003, players will take on the role of a “Postal Dude,” who is involved in causing mayhem in his neighborhoods and carrying out mundane tasks throughout the week.

The game is a sequel to Postal and grabbed a lot of attention from the gaming community due to the game's high levels of dark comedy and violence. Despite being popular for excessive violence, players can quickly switch things up in the game by using stun guns to knock out enemies without actually killing them.

Players who can finish the game with zero kills get a special message saying, “Thank you for playing, Jesus.” This indicates that the developers have been really creative with Postal 2.

4) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Eidos and Square Enix released Deus Ex: Mankind Divided in 2016 as the fourth main installment of the Deus Ex series. The game is well appreciated in the gaming community due to its excellent stealth combat mechanics and stunning environments.

Previously, in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, players could progress in the game without killing but were eventually forced to kill the boss to complete the game. However, in Mankind Divided, players can non-lethally take down all the enemies either by a stun gun or by talking with them.

The final boss can also be rendered unconscious by knocking him down with a punch in the face. Players finishing the game without killing anyone will be rewarded with a “Pacifist” trophy in the game.

5) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 was released in 2016 as the second installment of Ubisoft’s flagship Watch Dogs series. Set in a fictionalized city inspired by San Francisco, players take on the role of Marcus Holloway, who works as a hacker in the hacking group known as DecSec.

The game offers huge freedom for players to complete the missions with a variety of different approaches. This includes total stealth, stunning all enemies, implementing distractions, and much more. This makes it possible for players to complete the entire game without killing even a single person.

Watch Dogs 2 offers a lot more stealth and infiltration techniques than its predecessor, making it much easier for players to take the Pacifist approach.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

