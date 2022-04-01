All upcoming PC games (April 2022)

PC games have become a staple of the gaming industry. While the ecosystem is more divided with multiple storefronts than a few years ago, more and more games are making their way to PC, including console exclusive franchises like Yakuza and Kingdom Hearts, as well as console exclusive titles like God of War and Uncharted.

March was quite a good month for PC games. This month brought amazing titles like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok to the PC platform.

While some titles like Elden Ring suffered from performance issues at launch, it didn't discourage the player base from growing. This is what’s in store for PC games in April 2022:

What are some of the best PC games coming out in 2022

While there aren’t any blockbusters like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok released on PC in April, the month bolsters a strong lineup of Indie titles. Like other platforms, April kicks off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

The platform is further expanding with more Indie titles like Chinatown Detective Agency, Out There: Ocean of Time, Cat Cafe Manager, Run: The World In-Between, and Postal 4 making their way.

List of all PC games releasing in April 2022

Terrorbane (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022 Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (Windows PC) - April 4, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 4, 2022 Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

(PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022 Chinatown Detective Agency (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 7, 2022 Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Mokoko X (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Out There: Ocean of Time (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 7, 2022 Sephonie (Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022

(Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022 Uragun (Windows PC) - April 12, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 12, 2022 Cat Cafe Manager (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022 PopSlinger (Windows PC) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 14, 2022 Run: The World In-Between (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022 The Iron Oath (Windows PC) - April 19, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 19, 2022 Glover (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 20, 2022 Postal 4: No Regrets (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 20, 2022 Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022 MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022 Revita (Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022 Terraformers (Windows PC) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 21, 2022 Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022 Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022

(PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022 Kaiju Wars (PC ) - April 28, 2022

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha