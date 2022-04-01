All upcoming PC games (April 2022)

PC games have become a staple of the gaming industry. While the ecosystem is more divided with multiple storefronts than a few years ago, more and more games are making their way to PC, including console exclusive franchises like Yakuza and Kingdom Hearts, as well as console exclusive titles like God of War and Uncharted.
March was quite a good month for PC games. This month brought amazing titles like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok to the PC platform.
While some titles like Elden Ring suffered from performance issues at launch, it didn't discourage the player base from growing. This is what’s in store for PC games in April 2022:
What are some of the best PC games coming out in 2022
While there aren’t any blockbusters like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok released on PC in April, the month bolsters a strong lineup of Indie titles. Like other platforms, April kicks off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.
The platform is further expanding with more Indie titles like Chinatown Detective Agency, Out There: Ocean of Time, Cat Cafe Manager, Run: The World In-Between, and Postal 4 making their way.
List of all PC games releasing in April 2022
- Terrorbane (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (Windows PC) - April 4, 2022
- Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Mokoko X (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Out There: Ocean of Time (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022
- Sephonie (Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022
- Uragun (Windows PC) - April 12, 2022
- Cat Cafe Manager (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022
- PopSlinger (Windows PC) - April 14, 2022
- Run: The World In-Between (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022
- The Iron Oath (Windows PC) - April 19, 2022
- Glover (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022
- Postal 4: No Regrets (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022
- Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022
- MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022
- Revita (Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022
- Terraformers (Windows PC) - April 21, 2022
- Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022
- Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022
- Kaiju Wars (PC ) - April 28, 2022