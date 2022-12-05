Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. However, it isn't just another racing game. It stands out due to its visual design as well as gameplay. The title's unique graffiti-like art style is an eye-catcher and helps the game set itself apart from other installments in the series. Moreover, the upgrades in terms of visual fidelity are quite impressive.

RTX 3070 Ti is a top-end GPU from Nvidia. It is an ideal graphics card for 1440p gaming and meets the needs of both enthusiasts as well as casual players. Despite being a last-gen product, the card is perfectly capable of handling all modern titles without breaking a sweat. This guide offers the best graphics settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 3070 Ti.

Running Need for Speed Unbound a breeze for RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3070 Ti delivers solid performance in Need for Speed Unbound. The card can run the game with its settings maxed out. Moreover, it can handle the title even at 4K resolution and offer respectable framerates with minor compromises. That said, it is recommended to play the title at 1440p on a system with this GPU. This will ensure brilliant visuals and high FPS.

Here are the best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 3070 Ti:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full

AAO Full Effects Detail: Ultra

Ultra Geometry Detail: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Detail: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

If users aren't satisfied with the results and wish to get more frames per second or even better visual quality, they may enable the DLSS option.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

In terms of overall performance, the RTX 3070 Ti outperforms the recommended GPU for Need for Speed Unbound, the RTX 2070. Users will get a flawless gaming experience if the 3070 Ti is coupled with a CPU that meets or exceeds the recommended requirements for the game.

Here are the title's minimum and recommended specs:

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Adjusting the in-game graphics settings to the ones mentioned in this guide will deliver a perfectly balanced experience, ensuring forth remarkable visuals, along with high framerates.

If users are facing any sort of stuttering or performance issues in Need for Speed Unbound, it is recommended that they update their Nvidia GPU driver.

