Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. However, it isn't just another racing game. It stands out due to its visual design as well as gameplay. The title's unique graffiti-like art style is an eye-catcher and helps the game set itself apart from other installments in the series. Moreover, the upgrades in terms of visual fidelity are quite impressive.
RTX 3070 Ti is a top-end GPU from Nvidia. It is an ideal graphics card for 1440p gaming and meets the needs of both enthusiasts as well as casual players. Despite being a last-gen product, the card is perfectly capable of handling all modern titles without breaking a sweat. This guide offers the best graphics settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 3070 Ti.
Running Need for Speed Unbound a breeze for RTX 3070 Ti
RTX 3070 Ti delivers solid performance in Need for Speed Unbound. The card can run the game with its settings maxed out. Moreover, it can handle the title even at 4K resolution and offer respectable framerates with minor compromises. That said, it is recommended to play the title at 1440p on a system with this GPU. This will ensure brilliant visuals and high FPS.
Here are the best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 3070 Ti:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full
- Effects Detail: Ultra
- Geometry Detail: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Vegetation Detail: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: High
- Lighting Quality: Ultra
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
If users aren't satisfied with the results and wish to get more frames per second or even better visual quality, they may enable the DLSS option.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
In terms of overall performance, the RTX 3070 Ti outperforms the recommended GPU for Need for Speed Unbound, the RTX 2070. Users will get a flawless gaming experience if the 3070 Ti is coupled with a CPU that meets or exceeds the recommended requirements for the game.
Here are the title's minimum and recommended specs:
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Adjusting the in-game graphics settings to the ones mentioned in this guide will deliver a perfectly balanced experience, ensuring forth remarkable visuals, along with high framerates.
If users are facing any sort of stuttering or performance issues in Need for Speed Unbound, it is recommended that they update their Nvidia GPU driver.