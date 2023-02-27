Is the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X worth buying over the Core i7 12700K and 13700K in 2023?

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a high-end octa-core processor in the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 lineup. This particular chip is the successor to the fairly competent Ryzen 7 5800X and 5800X3D chips.

Early reviews of the 7700X have pointed to solid performance and value from the processor. Following AMD's price cuts to stay competitive against Intel's 13th gen Raptor Lake offerings, the chip has become more lucrative than ever.

However, this doesn't alter the fact that the 13700K takes a slight performance lead in almost every workload. In this article, we'll dissect the chip and its competitors — the Core i7 12700K and the 13700K — and find out which of these is the best offering.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The Ryzen 7 7700X represents solid value in the mid-range

In general, the 7700X is a solid chip that pairs well with the highest-end GPUs on the market, including the RTX 4090 and the RX 7900 XTX. As a result, gamers who opt for the CPU won't be disappointed with what it offers. A brief glance at the specs reveals a lot about this mid-range chip from Team Red.

Specs

The Ryzen 7 7700X is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture. It utilizes the AM5 socket and exclusively supports DDR5 memory. The chip packs high operating clock speeds that's typical of any Ryzen 7000 CPU.

The specs of this processor don't look too shabby in comparison to the latest offerings from Intel. Although the Intel chips pack a higher core count, which might end up offering higher performance, both processors share similar operating frequencies and power draws.

Intel's advertised TDP can be slightly misleading as the Team Blue chips end up drawing as much as is allowed by the cooler and motherboard.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i7 13700K Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 12th gen Alder Lake 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 8 8 12 (8P+4E) 16 (8P+8E) Thread count 16 16 20 24 Base clock 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.7 GHz (E-core)3.6 GHz (P-core) 2.5 GHz (E-core)3.4 GHz (P-core) Boost clock 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 3.8 GHz (E-core)5.0 GHz (P-core) 4.2 GHz (E-core)5.4 GHz (P-core) Cache 4 MB L296 MB L3 8 MB L232 MB L3 12 MB L225 MB Intel Smart Cache 24 MB L230 MB Intel Smart Cache TDP 105W 105W 125W base power190W max draw 125W base power253W max draw Price $310 $348 $318 (12700K)$294 (12700KF) $395 (13700K)$384 (13700KF)

Overall, both the last-gen and latest Team Blue and AMD chips in the $300 bracket look fairly promising.

Performance differences

Gamers can expect high performances from both the Ryzen 7 7700X and its competitors. The mid-range Ryzen 7 and Core i7 processors are essentially designed while keeping gamers in mind. Their performance class makes them a solid option for high-end gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i7 13700K Cinebench R23 single-core 1,491 2,010 1,939 2,126 Cinebench R23 multi-core 15,003 20,399 22,812 31,026 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,109 2,898 2,528 2,787 Geekbench 6 multi-core 11,646 15,137 14,129 17,208

In synthetic benchmarks, we see that the Ryzen 7 7700X completely obliterates the last-gen Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Core i7 12700K. The improved single-core performance of the Zen 4 lineup makes this possible. However, the story is slightly different when tested in some of the latest AAA games on the market.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i7 13700K Far Cry 6 168 155 139 175 Microsoft Flight Simulator 161 120 97 123 Cyberpunk 2077 198 201 187 223 Hitman III 174 165 158 202

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is surprisingly capable of delivering high performance in video games. It thoroughly humiliates the Core i7 12700K in multiple games and even gets ahead of the latest Ryzen 7 7700X from Team Red.

The 13700K takes a solid lead in some titles, but it's also a costlier option. Thus, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D continues to be the better option even almost a year after its release.

Conclusion

3D V-caching works like a charm for the AMD offering. Across the board, the 5800X is a far weaker chip than the 7700X. However, when it's bundled with a unique style of cache arrangement, it beats the latest Ryzen 7 that packs several performance and efficiency improvement technologies.

In addition, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will help gamers save some bucks on the motherboard and memory prices. A decent B450 board is sufficient for the chip, while all the AM5 options, which support the Ryzen 7 7700X, cost a ton. The older AM4 chip supports DDR4 memory as well, which is available at dirt cheap prices nowadays.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes