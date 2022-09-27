Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core CPU i9-13900K, i7-13700K, i5-13600K, and more prices leaked

We are just hours away from the launch of Intel's Raptor Lake Core processors. If leaks are anything to be believed, these chips will bring Intel back up to speed with AMD, and Team Blue will maintain a solid lead over its competition.

However, ahead of the processors' official launch at the Innovation event, many leading online retailers have given a glimpse at the pricing of the upcoming processors, thanks to database malfunctions. Amazon UK recently leaked the pricing of the Core i7-13700K, the i7-13700KF, the i5-13600KF, and the i9-13900KF.

Today, more pricing info has been revealed, thanks to a malfunction in Newegg's code. This pricing may just be for placeholders and is not official (yet). However, there is reason to believe these will be the final price tags as we are only hours away from the official launch. Retailers might already have the final pricing list.

Intel Raptor Lake Core pricing leaked on Newegg: Price hike is official

Rumor has it that with 13th Gen Core, Intel will be hiking the pricing of its processors. According to several industry insiders, the hike would be in the range of $50 to $70.

The Intel Raptor Lake listings on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The newly leaked information that surfaced on Newegg confirms this markup. Six processors can be spotted on the website. These include the Core i5 13600K, the 13600KF, the Core i7 13700K, 13700KF, the Core i3 13900K, and the 13900KF.

Intel will be introducing these six processors in the first wave of Raptor Lake processors. All Newegg listings contain a "Recently Launched" tag and are marked "Out of Stock."

The listings are online, and users can find them by following this link.

While the Core i5 12600K was introduced for $290, the 13600K is priced $40 more at $330. The pricing of the 13600KF has been increased by $45 from its $265 last-gen equivalent to $310.

A similar trend continues with the Core i7 processors. While the last-gen Core i7 12700K was introduced for $410, the new 13700K has been priced at $450. The 13700KF has been marked up by $45 to $430 from the $385 i7 12700KF.

However, the Raptor Lake Core i9 processors have been marked up the most. The Core i9 13900KF is now $60 costlier than its last-gen counterpart. While the 12900KF can be bought for $565, the new chip costs a whopping $630. The Core i9 13900K is $70 costlier. It carries a hefty price tag of $660.

HXL @9550pro intel Raptor Lake confirmed without PCIe Gen5 M2 intel Raptor Lake confirmed without PCIe Gen5 M2 https://t.co/pBHUmBX84c

Conclusion

Overall, the new high-end Raptor Lake Core processors are still cheaper than their Ryzen 7000 counterparts. The price difference ranges from $40 to $70 if the -F variants are considered. However, the 125W 13600K is $30 costlier than the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X.

Intel will unveil more information at the Innovation event later today. The community will get a glimpse at the performance and can weigh whether Raptor Lake is a viable option or AMD will hold the crown in this generation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far