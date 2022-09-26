Intel Raptor Lake Core processors listed online: i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, i7-13700KF, and i5-13600KF pricing leaked

Intel is expected to launch its Raptor Lake Core lineup of processors later this fall. The company has already discussed the performance uplift and specs of the upcoming chips in detail at PAX West. According to 'Team Blue', Raptor Lake processors will pioneer 6 GHz clock speeds out of the box.

Although we do not have any official pricing confirmation on the latest silicon, Amazon UK accidentally listed some 13th gen processors earlier today, which gave the community a glimpse at the possible pricing of the upcoming chips.

Four Raptor Lake processors, including the flagship Core i9-13900KF, the high-end Core i7-13700K, the Core i7-13700KF, and the mid-range performance-focused Core i5-13600KF were seen on the website for a short period of time. This confirms that these four chips will be a part of the initial wave of 13th gen chip launches.

Major Raptor Lake pricing leaks disappoint users

Four Intel Raptor Lake SKUs were leaked on Amazon UK, with their listings being labeled as "temporarily out of stock." This implies that the newest offerings are already lined up on the backend of leading retailers.

Users noticed that these listings did not contain photos of the product's packaging. However, the Raptor Lake product box designs were leaked by industry insiders earlier this month. Allegedly, the upcoming packages will have slimmed-down versions of the older Alder Lake boxes.

On that note, the listings have raised eyebrows because of their steep prices. The performance-focused Core i5-13600KF has been listed for 349.75 GBP, which is equivalent to US$ 374.84. In contrast, its Alder Lake equivalent is priced at US$ 264, making the new chip almost $110 costlier.

A similar trend seems to have continued with the Core i7 variants. The i7-13700K and Core i7-13700KF are priced at 547.22 GBP (US$ 586.44) and 516.58 GBP (US$ 553.60), respectively. This is higher than the $394 price tag of the 12700KF as well as the $419 tag on the 12700K, displaying an almost $130 price hike.

The Core i9-13900KF processor was listed for 750.12 GBP (US$ 804.51). In contrast, the Core i9-12900KF was priced at $574, which makes the 13th gen Core chip $230 costlier than the previous generation.

However, the 12900K is currently being sold at a higher price in the UK. The processor can be snagged for 609 GBP (US$ 653.16).

The pricing leaks have since been removed from the website as this information is still under embargo. However, Intel is possibly planning to lift the embargo on September 27, the date of Intel's Innovation Event. Reviews of the 13th get Intel Core chips and pre-orders might go live tomorrow.

The next-generation of Intel Core chips are going head-on with AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips, which are scheduled for a global launch on September 27. Both companies have prepped single-core and multi-core performance levels to push computing performance to a whole new level.

