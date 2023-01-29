How to choose motherboards for the Nvidia RTX 4090?

While the Nvidia RTX 4090 is a beast of a card, building a gaming rig around this GPU can be a chore. An easy way out is to deck it with the highest-end components available on the market.

However, making an informed decision is necessary. Else, most gamers will end up burning a hole in their pockets.

In this guide, we dissect motherboards from Intel and AMD to determine the best options for building a gaming PC with the RTX 4090.

Best motherboards that can be used with Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs

Before we start, it is worth noting that no modern motherboard will support the card. Virtually any board with a PCIe x16 slot can handle the GPU.

However, the bigger question lies in features and CPU support.

Best AMD motherboards for the 4090

Many AMD motherboards pack the latest features. So, gamers will have no problems pairing a Team Red CPU with the 4090.

The X670 and X570 are the highest-end options when building AMD-based PCs. These motherboards have sufficient PCIe slots for the CPU and Gen 4 support.

Gamers opting for these motherboards will have no problems building with this configuration.

Best Intel motherboards for the RTX 4090

Intel has a wide range of motherboard options to choose from. One must take proper note of the feature list of each option in the market.

At the highest end of the spectrum lie the Z-series motherboards. They support overclocking and pack every feature for a higher-end build.

Those using a Z790 or Z690 motherboard in their rig shouldn't worry about potential problems. These boards are designed to tackle beefy cards like the Nvidia flagship.

Motherboards to avoid while building a PC with RTX 4090 GPUs

While building a gaming PC, if a standard model without the required features is chosen, gamers could lose performance to the hardware bottleneck. One needs to keep these motherboards based on chipsets from Intel and AMD.

AMD motherboards to avoid

Several budget boards from Team Red should be avoided while building a gaming PC, and they are listed below:

1) Bx50 motherboards

The B650 and B550 series motherboards are significantly cut-down versions of their X670 and X570 counterparts. The list includes fewer VRM phases, USB buses, and features.

It is worth noting that a B-series motherboard will not affect the performance of the GPU, and gamers can get away with one if they pair the card with a Ryzen 5 processor.

However, anything older than a B550 board is a bad purchase because the series is based on PCIe Gen 3 connectivity, which can take away about 10% of the performance from the Gen 4 RTX 4090.

2) A320 and A520

The A320 and A520 motherboards are entry-level options in the AMD lineup. These models pack the bare necessities to get things up and running, but that excludes PCIe Gen 4 connectivity.

Although the above options are inexpensive, gamers planning to build an RTX 4090 PC should avoid these motherboards.

Intel motherboards to avoid

Much like AMD, Intel also has several budget offerings that a PC with an RTX doesn't need.

1) Hx70 motherboards

The H-series motherboards are slightly cut-down versions of the higher-end Z-series. These models can be considered equivalent to the B-series from AMD, but with a few more USB lanes and PCIe connectivity ports.

Gamers can consider a high-end H770 or H670 board for an RTX 4090 build. However, low demand for this series means manufacturers have come up with poor designs based on the chipsets. In addition, availability is a major concern.

Siding with a Z-series board is better unless gamers get their hands on a high-quality H-series motherboard.

2) Bx60 motherboards

Like AMD, Intel also has a B-series motherboard lineup. However, these boards should not be considered the spiritual equivalent of the Bx50 series from AMD. Intel's options are severely cut-down compared to the Z and H-series options. Thus, they are placed at the absolute lower end of the spectrum.

Gamers can get away with a B660 or B760 motherboard for a high-end RTX 4090 setup since they pack PCIe Gen 4 connectivity.

However, these boards cannot handle some highest-end Intel chips like the 12900K and the 13900K. One might run into serious problems in these aspects.

3) Hx10 motherboards

The H-series motherboards from Intel can be considered equivalent to the A-series offerings from AMD. However, unlike Team Red, the former has consistently upgraded its offerings with every processor generation. Thus, they pack many features like PCIe Gen 4 connectivity, NVMe M.2 slots, and more.

However, these boards are still too weak for an RTX 4090. Those willing to build a high-end PC should avoid these graphics cards.

The general rule is to opt for a high-end motherboard for an RTX 4090-based build. The card will be compatible with many boards, including the ones from over a decade ago. The decision boils down to processor support and available features.

