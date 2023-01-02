RTX 4090 is headed to gaming notebooks, according to reputed leaker BenchLeaks. The new GPU will be faster than the desktop version of RTX 3090. Moreover, it will feature as many CUDA cores as the RTX 4080 16 GB video card for desktops. RTX 4090 is almost 50% faster than the non-laptop version of RTX 3070, according to the leaker.

GeekBench benchmark results for a laptop — "Notebook X370SNx" — featuring the GPU, paired with a Raptor Lake CPU and 32 GB of RAM, have been released as well. The card scores respectable numbers and makes high-end desktop rigs look shabby.

There is no information regarding the launch date of this flagship mobile GPU. Users should take the leaked information with a grain of salt, as the alleged "Notebook X370SNx" is not a confirmed laptop yet.

More information on RTX 4090 laptop GPU

A high-end ASUS laptop powered by RTX 30 series GPUs (Image via Amazon)

The leaked laptop GPU will be Team Green's flagship option for notebooks. No official spec list for the graphics card is available yet. However, based on the leaks, a pretty good blueprint for what to expect from the card can be obtained.

The leaked laptop on which the card has been tested is a flagship option from an anonymous manufacturer. The device packs a Core i9 13900HX chip, which was previously rumored to be a high-end chip. However, it was recently confirmed that the 13980HX will be a higher-end alternative to this CPU.

Laptop name Notebook X370SNx GPU name Geforce RTX 4090 mobile Processor Intel Core i9 13900HX 24C/32T Memory 32 GB DDR5

In addition to this, the specs of the graphics processor have been revealed as well. The Nvidia card is based on the AD103 GPU, like the RTX 4080 desktop card.

RTX 4090 laptop version packs 9,728 CUDA cores, which is the same as that of the RTX 4080 full-size offering. It comes with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and can boost up to 2,040 MHz. The GPU is clocked slower than the desktop variants of the 4090. This is no surprise, as laptops have a lower power limit and thermal headroom compared to larger non-portable PCs. The detailed spec list of the mobile graphics card is listed in the table below.

GPU name RTX 4090 Mobile Graphics processor AD103 CUDA core count 9,728 Memory 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 Base clock 1,590 MHz Boost clock 2,040 MHz TDP 150W (+25W additional dynamic boost power)

In terms of performance, the RTX 4090 laptop GPU is expected to level and even outperform the RTX 3090 Ti desktop graphics card. The item, however, will not be power efficient. The rated TDP is 150W, and the 4090 can draw an additional 25W of power when it hits the boost clock speed limit.

GeekBench scores of the RTX 4090 laptop GPU (Image via GeekBench)

The laptop GPU's performance scores have been leaked as well. The GeekBench OpenCL benchmark score on the card is 210,920, which puts it close to the numbers achieved by the RTX 3090 Ti.

The RTX 4090 laptop card marks the first time a 90-class GPU is coming to laptops. The specs of the graphics card look promising and will be the fastest portable GPU ever.

