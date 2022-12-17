Intel 13th gen B760 motherboards debut with very few improvements over last-gen's B660

More details on Intel B760 motherboards have been leaked online. These upcoming mainboards are built for the current Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake and 12th gen Alder Lake processors.

The budget alternatives to the Z790 boards, however, do not look like a massive step up from their last-gen B660 counterparts. The board pictured on Videocardz, the MSI Tomahawk variant, comes with a few more PCIe lanes and a few visual uplifts when compared to its B660 equivalent.

PCIe Gen 3 ports in the B660 motherboards have been replaced with PCIe Gen 4 in the new motherboards. This ensures higher transfer speeds and higher compatibility with the latest expansion cards and NVMe SSDs.

The leaked Tomahawk motherboard is known for its high-quality components, and the B660 edition of the same is a solid board. The leaks further confirm that users who are already using a B660 motherboard won't get much value from upgrading to a B760.

However, the leaked B760 motherboard looks like a sporty and competitive option if you're looking to buy a new board.

More details on the upcoming Intel 13th gen B760 motherboards

The MSI B660 Tomahawk motherboard (Image via MSI)

Intel already revealed a ton of information regarding the B760 chipset back in September when they unveiled the 13th gen Raptor Lake chips and the higher-end Z790 motherboards.

Much like the last-gen, only the Z690 chipset will support CPU overclocking and will be able to handle unlocked chips to their fullest. The lower-end B platform will only support overclocking memory and will be significantly cheaper since it aims to cater to a larger audience. The upcoming motherboards will be downgraded versions of the Z790 motherboards, much like what we saw with the B660 variants.

Users who are looking for a high-end board on a budget should consider an H770 motherboard, something Intel will also introduce at CES 2023 alongside the low-end B-series boards.

According to recent leaks, the upcoming motherboards will be around 10% more expensive than their last-gen B660 counterparts, despite them not being much of an upgrade. The last-gen boards will support the Raptor Lake chips after a BIOS update.

This hike in price will likely negatively impact the board's sales numbers, and the B660 seems like a better deal for most users.

The B-series Intel motherboards are usually used for casual workloads like gaming, media consumption, and productivity. Because of this, the B760 motherboards look like a bad deal. More details are yet to be revealed, and the community will likely have to wait till CES for more information.

