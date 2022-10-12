Can your PC handle a RTX 4090

Following one of the most disputed graphics card generations in recent memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is now available. Ampere-based GPUs like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 certainly had the performance, but the cards themselves were difficult to obtain. The global pandemic created a scarcity of graphics cards, which was only made worse by miners, along with other factors.

In the end, this all comes down to the fact that many people interested in purchasing a RTX 3080 upon release were unable to do so. With the latest RTX 4090 boasting one of the biggest generational leaps in PC gaming performance, it is likely that it is going to be one of the most sought-after GPUs of this generation. This card is an absolute monster, both in terms of performance and basic system requirements for installation in your gaming rig.

Is your PC ready for the Geforce RTX 4090?

The RTX 40-series system requirements from NVIDIA have been revealed, and with all that power comes concerns about how to get your PC ready for them. While setting up your gaming PCs for the RTX 4090 or any of the next generation of NVIDIA GPUs, you primarily need to consider the power supply unit (PSU), chassis, and potential performance bottlenecks.

1) Power supply requirements

Your computer's PSU is an essential component. It powers all the other pieces, and without it, your computer would just be a collection of metal. For this reason, purchasing a high-quality PSU is usually advised when constructing a high-end PC. In addition to providing the system with the necessary power to remain stable, a high-quality power supply is less likely to break down and fry any associated equipment.

PSUs are available in a wide range of wattages depending on the gear you have. For the Founders Edition RTX 4090 graphics card, NVIDIA officially advises users to get a 850W power supply. These figures are only suggestions, and the tests were conducted using a PC with an Intel Core i9-12900K. This only applies to NVIDIA's own Founders Edition cards while other AIB partners undoubtedly have other suggestions.

Several cards, notably the Galax RTX 4090 SG/ST, Inno3D RTX 4090 X3 OC iChill Black, and PNY RTX 4090 Verto Epic-X, require an 850W power supply in accordance with NVIDIA's guidelines.

All three graphics cards, the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 4090 Master, the Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix OC, and the Zotac AMP Extreme/Trinity, should be connected to a power supply that is at least 1,000 watts. Palit suggests pairing its RTX 4090 GameRock OC with a power supply that has at least 1,200 watts.

2) Space for installing the card

The case you choose for your PC build may make or break the project. Full-sized, mid-sized, or mini-ITX cases should be the most prevalent types. This behemoth should fit inside full-sized cases without a problem.

Check to see whether your existing case or the case you're intending to upgrade to will accommodate the card The Founders Edition card's dimensions are 12.3 inches by 5.4 inches, with an additional 1.5 inches for hooking up power cables. Apart from the Founders Edition specifications, each vendor should provide the case's GPU compatibility requirements.

Additionally, the card requires three slots at the rear of your PC, so make the necessary arrangements appropriately. As a general guideline, make sure there are a few empty slots underneath the card so that there is enough room for ventilation.

3) Processor

It's one thing to have a PSU powerful enough to keep the fans spinning and a chassis big enough to fit the behemoth, but what about the rest of your PC's hardware? The bright new GPU can be slowed down by a performance bottleneck caused by an outdated CPU and low RAM. You may likely have to search for a new motherboard to support the new CPU if it has been some time since your last upgrade.

Start with the CPU; we advise choosing one that is well suited for gaming so that your brand new GPU is not restricted from performing to its complete potential. Interested readers can check out our article on the 5 best CPUs for this card. For optimal performance, don't forget to add at least 16GB of RAM to the mix. At the very least, one should opt for a 12600K from Intel or an AMD Ryzen 5600X from team Red.

Final thoughts

The RTX 4090 is an incredible GPU when it comes to performance. Unfortunately, this comes at a significantly higher cost of power and extreme thermal overhead, calling for such a giant design. If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new flagship, you need some high-end hardware accordingly. This article covers all of the essential requisites your system needs to ensure that you get the most out of this GPU.

