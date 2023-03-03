10 best AAA games to play on the Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a popular mid-range graphics card that is capable of running the latest titles at up to 1440p resolution without any major issues. It is considered the successor to the GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 cards, both of which were successful in their time.

The card's price has dropped slightly from its initial MSRP, making it a good value option for gamers looking to upgrade their rig. The RTX 3060 can run many games flawlessly, and some of the best titles that gamers should try out with the card are listed in this article.

The RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for gaming in 2023

1) Fortnite (2017)

Fortnite is one of the biggest games of all time. With the recent Chapter 4 update, the game's visuals have touched a whole other level, making it a must-try with an RTX 3060.

The expected resolution, performance, and quality preset with the card are listed below.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality preset up to Epic, no ray tracing Expected FPS 60+ FPS

Epic Games' battle royale is completely free-to-play with no hidden charges. Thus, gamers can give the game a go before trying the other titles listed here.

2) Hogwarts Legacy (2023)

Hogwarts Legacy is the first game set in the wizarding world to be released in over a decade. The game packs impeccable visuals, immersive gameplay, and an engaging story in one.

The expected performance and settings for the RTX 3060 are listed below.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality preset up to High, no ray tracing Expected FPS 40+ FPS

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The game will cost gamers $70, but it is too good to miss out on.

3) GTA 5 and GTA Online (2015)

Grand Theft Auto 5 is not a new title, but it continues to be one of the most legendary games of all time. The RTX 3060 can run this almost eight-year-old title at up to 4K resolution. YouTuber zWORMz Gaming showcased a stable and smooth 8K performance with the card in the title as well. Thus, the card has a lot to offer.

The ideal settings for the 3060 are listed below.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p/2160p Quality preset Highest Expected FPS 60+ FPS

GTA 5 has been massively discounted on leading stores like Steam and Epic Games. It can currently be picked for around $30 to $40.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in the long-running Ubisoft series. Launched in 2020, it was one of the first games to fully utilize the power of ninth-generation consoles — the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series. Thus, it is no wonder that the 3060 can easily run the game at playable framerates at up to 1440p resolution.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality Preset Ultra High Expected FPS 50+ FPS (1080p), 40+ FPS (1440p)

Valhalla is priced at $60 and can be bought from Steam, Epic Games, or Ubisoft's official store.

5) Elden Ring (2022)

Elden Ring is arguably one of the most influential souls-like titles of all time. It has won multiple awards for its exceptional visuals, gameplay, and more.

Since the game is locked at 60 FPS, the 3060 can easily play the title at up to 4K without major hiccups.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p/2160p Quality Preset Highest Expected FPS 60 FPS (1080p), 55+ FPS (1440p), 35+ FPS (2160p)

Elden Ring is priced at $60 and is available on Steam.

6) Forza Horizon 5 (2021)

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most prominent racing games of this generation. The game is very well optimized on PC. The RTX 3060 can easily play the game flawlessly at up to 4K UHD resolution without major hiccups.

Target resolution 1080p/1440p/2160p Quality Preset Ultra Expected FPS 90+ FPS (1080p), 70+ FPS (1440p), 50+ FPS (2160p)

The game costs $60 and can be bought via Steam and Microsoft Store, or for free with the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

7) Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most prominent games (and failures) of this generation. The title packs unparalleled visuals. Almost two years after its release, most of the bugs have been ironed out and optimization has improved. The RTX 3060 can easily run the game at up to 1440p without hiccups.

The best settings and expected performance with the GPU are listed below:

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality Preset High, no RT Expected FPS 70+ FPS (1080p), 50+ FPS (1440p)

Cyberpunk can be picked up for as low as $40 from Steam and Epic Games.

8) Watch Dogs Legion (2020)

Watch Dogs Legion is a definitive release that combines everything good from the previous two releases and adds its twist to a dystopian London. The game is one of the most prominent titles of this generation and is a must-try.

Although the game is not optimized well, the RTX 3060 can run it at up to 1440p resolution. The expected performance and graphics settings preset are listed below:

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality Preset High, no RT Expected FPS 60+ FPS (1080p), 40+ FPS (1440p)

Watch Dogs Legion costs $60 and is available on Ubisoft Store, Epic Games, and Steam.

9) Deathloop (2021)

Deathloop is proof of the quality Arkane Studios is known for. The game is well optimized on PC, and the RTX 3060 can run it at up to UHD resolutions.

The best settings and expected performance of the game are listed below:

Target resolution 1080p/1440p Quality Preset Ultra Expected FPS 110+ FPS (1080p), 90+ FPS (1440p)

Deathloop costs $60 and is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

10) Life is Strange: True Colors (2021)

Life is Strange: True Colors is not a very demanding game. It packs a strong narrative and a solid storyline - elements typical to any LiS entry. The RTX 3060 can run the game at up to 2160p UHD resolution without hiccups.

The expected framerate and graphics settings for the title are listed below:

Target resolution 1080p/1440p/2160p Quality Preset Cinematic; RT in 1080p, 1440p; no RT in 2160p Expected FPS 90+ FPS (1080p), 80+ FPS (1440p), 60+ FPS (2160p)

True Colors is priced at $60 and is available on Steam.

Overall, the RTX 3060 is one of the best budget cards for playing the latest titles on the market. Gamers with the GPU can run all of the games listed above without major performance issues.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes