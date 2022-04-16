Why Life is Strange True Colors is a ‘must-play’ on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox recently revealed that Life is Strange True Colors will be added to Xbox Game Pass along with other noticeable titles like Chinatown Detective Agency, Dragon Age 2, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also enjoy MLB The Show 22 and Cricket 22 as a day one launch with the latest addition. Along with other great titles on the list, Life of Strange True Colors is one of the most appealing additions and is an absolute must-play.

Players should try out Life Is Strange True Colors on Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix released Life Is Strange True Colors in 2021 as the latest installment of the famous graphic adventure series Life is Strange. Like its predecessors, the title features a compelling mystery story that addresses many issues that existed in the last three games of the series.

Life Is Strange True Colors has been well-appreciated by the gaming community and is often considered the best game in the series by many. Plenty of the credit goes to the detailed storyline for the primary and side characters and a significantly better graphical representation than their predecessors.

The title revolves around the protagonist, Alex Chen, who struggled for years in the foster child care system after losing her parents and getting detached from her older brother, Gabe. It focuses a lot on feelings and emotions that leave a long-lasting impact on gamers.

True Colors starts with a tragedy when Gabe meets with a fatal accident just a few days after reuniting with his long-lost sister, Alex Chen.

Alex Chen possesses the supernatural ability to see people's auras and find out their emotions and feelings by reading people's thoughts. This helped her investigate the suspicious events that took place during her brother's death.

Players will have to select appropriate dialog choices as these big and small decisions impact the game's main storyline. They go through an emotionally resonant journey throughout five chapters and can lead to many different endings depending on the user's in-game choices.

Life Is Strange True Colors has the best setting out of all the Life Is Strange games that showcase a tight-knit community in a small mountain town known as Haven Springs. The town's people are very emotionally invested in the community and genuinely care about each other.

Even though Life is Strange has a poor history of failed NPC backstories, True Colors features a detailed and compelling storyline for every NPC, making the game much more immersive and engaging.

Overall, Life Is Strange True Colors is an excellent addition to the incredible list of games offered on Xbox Game Pass. Gamers who want to get on an emotional journey with many twists and turns in the storyline should go for Square Enix's latest Life Is Strange title.

