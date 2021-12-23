5 best story-driven games of 2021

Story-driven games have always been there since the very days when video games started taking the first shapes of complexities.

While Arcades and simpler games of the bygone era hardly had any narratives, developers soon realized the need for story-driven games. After all, a player needs a sense of direction or a purpose more often than not, irrespective of the genre.

The last few years have seen developer studios invest heavily in creative writers. While the demand for gore, mayhem and action has not been reduced, many players are seeking a story-driven approach.

There have been some incredible releases in 2021 which have strong usage of a cultured narrative in the backdrop. These games are not just great story-driven games, but they also set the bar high in their respective genres.

Which story-driven game releases in 2021 have stood out?

Picking a selected list of story-driven games is no mean feat when the releases of 2021 are being considered. However, the following five games have arguably the best set of narratives and they do well in other areas as well.

Top 5 story-driven games of 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Deathloop

Life is Strange: True Colors

Unpacking

5) Unpacking

Publisher: Witch Beam (Humble Bundle)

Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, MacOS, and Linux

Released on: November 2, 2021

Upacking is a quaint little game that may not suit every type of player. But it's a great story-driven game that involves players trying to unpack the belongings of a woman.

While the gameplay may seem boring to some, Unpacking puts a story-driven approach on the front. It is divided into episodes based on years and each year unlocks more when the players fit all the goods in their proper places in the room.

4) Life is Strange: True Colors

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X/S, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia

Released on: September 10, 2021

Life is Strange has made a name for itself in the context of creating great story-driven games. Life is Strange: True Colors is the third main installment of the series where players play as Alex Chen who is on a pursuit to uncover the mystery around her brother's death.

True Colors tells a gripping tale of mystery shrouded with deep development of the characters and the surrounding story. There are very few games which develop the emotions of the in-game characters like Life is Strange: True Colors.

3) Deathloop

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5

Released on: September 14, 2021

There have been a few game releases in 2021 that revolve around the concept of time loop. But Deathloop stands tall with its execution of the game mechanics and the narrative-rich approach it takes.

While many games can make players feel the quests for lore as a burden, that's not the case with Deathloop. As players get into the shoes of Colt and take on the mission of destroying the time loop, the story-driven world encourages players to get to know the intricacies of the setup of all things.

2) Psychonauts 2

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One/X/S, PlayStation 4, MacoS, Linux

Released on: August 25, 2021

Things got so tense once that there was a question mark on whether Psychonauts 2 would even see the light of day. Not only has the story-driven game got a release, but it has been a great success. Psychonauts 2 improves upon its predecessor in terms of performances and story-telling.

The players play Raz, who is training to become a psychonaut and go on a mystery-filled journey where they unravel all the secrets that are there to be discovered. There are multiple angles to the story-driven aspect of Physchonauts 2, but the game's storytelling does justice to all of those and makes the game a memorable experience.

1) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One/X/S, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch

Released on: October 26, 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure game that is a straight adaptation of the comic arcs. The game has been an instant hit and the standout feature is definitely the story-driven narrative and visual art it provides. While there is always a risk of the game being a repetition of the movies, that has certainly not been the case here.

As players take charge of the character of Star Lord, they get to enjoy the game with other notable characters like Gamora and Rocket Raccoon among others. None of these characters or even the story may have been necessarily unknown. But Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy makes players fall in love with the characters once again with its incredible story-driven elements.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan