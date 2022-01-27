Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Release Date, gameplay and more

Life is Strange Remastered Collection is an upcoming reprised version of the famous Life is Strange game from 2015 that Square Enix studios published. The remastered version will be released worldwide on February 1, 2022.

Life is Strange is an episodic game filled with adventures and puzzles. Players and critics praised the game's initial release all across the world on account of the story and its feel.

So to build further onto the same, the developers released a prequel to the original story called Before the Storm in 2017. It is vital to clarify that only the original 2015 game and its prequel Before the Storm will be part of this remastered version.

Everything gamers need to know regarding the upcoming Life is Strange Remastered Collection

As mentioned previously, the remastered collection will be released on February 1, 2022. The release of the remastered version was announced back in 2021. Thus, fans have been holding their excitement for quite a long time now.

However, there is much more to this version than just mere graphical up-gradation. The reprised version will consist of improved visuals, reprised facial expressions, updated puzzles and a lot more.

The engine and lighting effects within the game will be completely revamped. Other than that, there will be a choice and consequence-based stories that will also comprise multiple endings.

So overall, the remastered version will be a breath of fresh air for the players. It will offer a new experience for both old players who loved the original games and new players who will be trying out the franchise for the first time.

However, all this is not just mere words, as players can check the improvements out for themselves as well. On January 25, 2022, a brand new gameplay video was released that showcased all the enhancements that the reprised version is going to provide.

The gameplay video provides a side-by-side comparison between the 2015 version and the 2022 version. Thus, players will be able to distinguish between the two. The remastered version looks breathtaking and will be loved by players worldwide.

