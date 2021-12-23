Best upcoming video games of 2022

After two long years of COVID and lockdowns, 2022 will finally see releases for some of the most anticipated games.
Unfortunately, the list of games for 2022 isn't exhaustive. Moreover, a good number of upcoming games are titles slated to be released in 2020-21 but were pushed back. Yet others are simply re-releases or remasters of older games.
But whatever the case may be, 2022 will undoubtedly be one of the best years for gaming in quite some time now.
10 of the most awaited games of 2022
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Starfield
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Hellblade II: Senua's Saga
- God of War (PC)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- The Witcher 3 Complete Edition
1) Elden Ring
A Soulsborne game in an open world setting, created by George RR Martin. Need we say more?
Release Date: February 25, 2022
Publisher: FromSoftware Inc, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
2) Horizon Forbidden West
Returning to the post-apocalyptic open world, players will take Aloy westwards towards a ravaged San Francisco as she uncovers more about the world she resides in.
Release Date: February 18, 2022
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
3) Starfield
Marking Bethesda's departure from their staple Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, Starfield will take players on an epic galaxy-wide (possibly universal) quest. Bethesda's Todd Howard has said that it (Starfield) is kind of like Skyrim in Space. So expect a good storyline with RPG elements and a lot of exploration.
Release Date: November 11, 2022
Publisher: Bethesda
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
4) God of War: Ragnarok
The long-awaited (about 4 years in the making) sequel to 2018's Norse entry in the God of War series, this game follows Kratos and his son Atreus (who is now more grown up) taking on the Norse gods.
Release Date: 2022
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human
After over 7 years of waiting, fans are finally getting a sequel to the open-world survival horror game that broke the first month's sales record of a new survival-horror IP. With more open world exploration and neat parkour mechanics, the decisions you make in this game will significantly effect the world around you.
Release Date: February 4, 2022
Publisher: Techland
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
6) Hellblade Senua's Saga
Players will return to the dark and harrowing Norse world, taking control of a darker version of Senua, in contrast to the last game. With a mix of survival horror and hack-n-slash, this deep dive into Norse mythology is a welcome change from RPGs and FPS games.
Release Date: 2022
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Metacritic Rating: TBD
Get it here.
7) God of War (PC)
After over 16 years, Kratos is finally arriving on PC. The Norse outing of the series is one of the best entries yet for newcomers and veterans alike. Get ready to swing and throw the Leviathan again, but this time with a mouse and keyboard.
Release Date: January 14, 2022
Publisher: PlayStation PC
Metacritic Rating: 94/100
Get it here.
8) Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted Lost Legacy, along with updated visual fidelity and support for up to 4K 60FPS.
Release Date: January 28, 2022 (PS5), Early 2022 (PC)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment / PlayStation PC
Metacritic Rating: 93/100 (A Thief's End), 84/100 (Lost Legacy)
Get it here.
9) Life is Strange Remastered Collection
The remaster of the break-out episodic adventure, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection includes both the games, i.e. the first part and its prequel. Uncover the mystery of Arcadia Bay and then choose Chloe at the end in remastered graphics now.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
Publisher: Square Enix
Metacritic Rating: 85/100 (LiS 1)
Get it here.
10) The Witcher 3 Complete Edition
The remastered version of The Witcher 3 with updated graphics and Netflix-inspired DLCs was set for a late 2021 release but got pushed back to Q2 2022. Owners of The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt get a free upgrade to this version.
Release Date: Q2 2022
Publisher: CD Projekt
Metacritic Rating: 93/100 (The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt)
Note: This listicle reflects the Author's views and is in no particular order.