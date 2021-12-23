Best upcoming video games of 2022

After two long years of COVID and lockdowns, 2022 will finally see releases for some of the most anticipated games.

Unfortunately, the list of games for 2022 isn't exhaustive. Moreover, a good number of upcoming games are titles slated to be released in 2020-21 but were pushed back. Yet others are simply re-releases or remasters of older games.

But whatever the case may be, 2022 will undoubtedly be one of the best years for gaming in quite some time now.

10 of the most awaited games of 2022

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring (Image via Wallpaper Access)

A Soulsborne game in an open world setting, created by George RR Martin. Need we say more?

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Publisher: FromSoftware Inc, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Metacritic Rating: TBD

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Returning to the post-apocalyptic open world, players will take Aloy westwards towards a ravaged San Francisco as she uncovers more about the world she resides in.

Release Date: February 18, 2022

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metacritic Rating: TBD

3) Starfield

Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Marking Bethesda's departure from their staple Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, Starfield will take players on an epic galaxy-wide (possibly universal) quest. Bethesda's Todd Howard has said that it (Starfield) is kind of like Skyrim in Space. So expect a good storyline with RPG elements and a lot of exploration.

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Publisher: Bethesda

Metacritic Rating: TBD

4) God of War: Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok (Image via Sony)

The long-awaited (about 4 years in the making) sequel to 2018's Norse entry in the God of War series, this game follows Kratos and his son Atreus (who is now more grown up) taking on the Norse gods.

Release Date: 2022

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metacritic Rating: TBD

5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Image via Techland)

After over 7 years of waiting, fans are finally getting a sequel to the open-world survival horror game that broke the first month's sales record of a new survival-horror IP. With more open world exploration and neat parkour mechanics, the decisions you make in this game will significantly effect the world around you.

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Publisher: Techland

Metacritic Rating: TBD

6) Hellblade Senua's Saga

Hellblade II: Senua's Saga (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Players will return to the dark and harrowing Norse world, taking control of a darker version of Senua, in contrast to the last game. With a mix of survival horror and hack-n-slash, this deep dive into Norse mythology is a welcome change from RPGs and FPS games.

Release Date: 2022

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Metacritic Rating: TBD

7) God of War (PC)

God of War 2018 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

After over 16 years, Kratos is finally arriving on PC. The Norse outing of the series is one of the best entries yet for newcomers and veterans alike. Get ready to swing and throw the Leviathan again, but this time with a mouse and keyboard.

Release Date: January 14, 2022

Publisher: PlayStation PC

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

8) Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (Image via PlayStation)

The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted Lost Legacy, along with updated visual fidelity and support for up to 4K 60FPS.

Release Date: January 28, 2022 (PS5), Early 2022 (PC)

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment / PlayStation PC

Metacritic Rating: 93/100 (A Thief's End), 84/100 (Lost Legacy)

9) Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Image via Square Enix)

The remaster of the break-out episodic adventure, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection includes both the games, i.e. the first part and its prequel. Uncover the mystery of Arcadia Bay and then choose Chloe at the end in remastered graphics now.

Release Date: February 1, 2022

Publisher: Square Enix

Metacritic Rating: 85/100 (LiS 1)

10) The Witcher 3 Complete Edition

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The remastered version of The Witcher 3 with updated graphics and Netflix-inspired DLCs was set for a late 2021 release but got pushed back to Q2 2022. Owners of The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt get a free upgrade to this version.

Release Date: Q2 2022

Publisher: CD Projekt

Metacritic Rating: 93/100 (The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt)

Note: This listicle reflects the Author's views and is in no particular order.

