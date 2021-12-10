The Game Awards 2021: Hellblade II's gameplay showcased at the event

The Game Awards 2021 just showcased a ton of gameplay from Hellblade II: Senua's Saga and it is sure to delight fans of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The elusive sequel to the psychological action-adventure game was revealed in its full glory.

Developed by Ninja Theory, the highly anticipated Hellblade II was announced back in 2019. It has been slated exclusively for Xbox Series X, Xbox S and PC. The Game Awards 2019 was where the first mysterious and uncanny trailer for the game dropped.

More than two years later, there has been very little information regarding its gameplay and release, until now.

Gameplay of Hellblade II: Senua's Saga shown at The Game Awards 2021

Hellblade II: Senua's Saga (Image via The Game Awards)

The game came out of its self-imposed isolation and showed some exciting gameplay at The Game Awards 2021. The setting has the same feel of a grim world with brutality around every corner. The interesting part to note is the fact Senua is not alone this time.

She has warrior companions in the form of her own tribesmen. The six-minute trailer shifts between actual gameplay and the cinematics included in-between. The characters go into a grisly-looking lair armed with flaming spears to hunt a giant.

The Giant on fire (Image via The Game Awards)

The voices in Senua's head are also ever-present, whispering, screaming, speaking their mind in her head. The constant chant at the beginning sets the tone for the trailer:

"Death is coming."

Senua begins an assault on the giant, but it survives and crashes out of its cave, launching itself towards Senua. As the trailer comes to its conclusion, it is revealed that the giant is looking for Senua's help. At the end, Senua whispers:

"I know you."

This has been the first substantial news regarding the game since a development update, and the gameplay trailer is sure to ignite interest in fans of the first game. The showcase featured what made the first game click with so many - the visuals, the ambience, the voices, and the story.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice mostly featured the Nordic underworld, but this time the players will be seeing more of Iceland in the ninth century. The recent development at The Game Awards 2021 will surely be followed by a release date in the near future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish