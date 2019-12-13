The Game Awards 2019: Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 announced for Xbox Series X

Hellblade 2

The next generation of video games is upon us and Microsoft has made their first move by unveiling the new Xbox Series X console as well as the surprise sequel to one of the most beloved games of 2017- Hellblade: Senua Sacrifice.

Showcasing a bizarre yet powerful cinematic trailer, which doesn't really make sense but seems to features the returning protagonist from the first game- Senua as well as focus on similar themes such as psychosis.

Like the first game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be set in the Norse Mythology and will take an immense dive into the Celtic culture.

The first game- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice garnished a lot of attention for its huge focus on psychosis and its impact, implying that video games are an incredible medium for mental heath awareness.

Hellblade, developed by Ninja Theory was a game made by a mere group of 20 people for the PS4, which later released on PC and Xbox One. Considering the fact that Ninja Theory is now a part of Xbox Game Studios, Hellblade 2 will only be releasing on Microsoft's console and PC.

Hopefully we will hear and see more of the game at next year's E3.

