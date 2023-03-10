Why Nvidia RTX 4090 is not worth buying over RTX 4080 and AMD RX 7900 XTX

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 is the current-gen flagship offering from the company. The card is decked out with the latest technology from Team Green. It is based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture and is the best money can buy.

AMD, however, is not taking it lightly: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is here with a much better value proposition and practical performance. The Santa Clara-based manufacturer has been crowned the value king since last-gen. Team Red is not slowing down this generation.

The RTX 4080 is quite close to the RX 7900 XTX in terms of performance. Thus, many users might consider one GPU over the other. In this article, we will go over these offerings and find out which is the best option.

The RTX 4090 — although a fantastic card — isn't for everyone

The RTX 4090 is the fastest card ever built — as we discovered in our review. The GPU is built on a power-efficient design and screams premium in every possible dimension. Gamers will be delighted by what the card has to offer.

We recorded triple-digit framerates in multiple demanding titles at resolutions of up to 4K. But the card feels excessive in many scenarios.

Specs

A look at the specs table reveals the RTX 4090's monstrous power. The lower-end 4080 seems like a massive downgrade, and it is. With over 40% fewer CUDA cores and a smaller 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, the card is about 25% slower than the flagship, according to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates.

Metric Geforce RTX 4090 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Geforce RTX 4080 GPU Name AD102 Navi 31 AD103 CUDA Core (Nvidia) / Streaming Processor (AMD) Count 16,384 12,288 9,728 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 384 304 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 192 112 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 84 76 Tensor Core Count 512 N/A 304 Compute Units N/A 96 N/A Video Memory Size 24 GB 24 GB 16 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit 384 bit 256 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz 1900 MHz 2205 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz 2505 MHz 2505 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz 2500 MHz 1400 MHz MSRP US$ 1,599 US$ 999 US$ 1,199

A direct comparison with the RX 7900 XTX, however, is not practical since the AMD flagship is built on a wildly different RDNA 3 architecture.

Performance differences

In terms of performance, we can expect all video cards to impress. The RTX 4090, however, crushes the others by a huge margin in the 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike benchmarks. These tests judge the rasterization performance using the DirectX 12 and 11 APIs, respectively.

However, in Port Royal, the RX 7900 XTX administers a defeat to both the Nvidia cards. This benchmark tests the ray tracing performance of the GPUs — a proven Team Green stronghold.

RTX 4090 RX 7900 XTX RTX 4080 3DMark Port Royal 25,692 15,793 17,650 3DMark Time Spy 36,037 29,619 28,102 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra 24,238 19,793 17,394

These benchmark results prove that none of these video cards will be underwhelming for gaming.

Thanks to Benchmark Lab, we have had some thorough testing results of GPUs in some of the latest and most demanding titles on the market. All games run at 4K at the highest settings unless otherwise mentioned.

RTX 4090 RX 7900 XTX RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 (RT on) 74 51 55 Red Dead Redemption 2 122 90 86 Spider-Man Remastered (RT on) 107 78 76 Microsoft Flight Simulator (Native) 115 91 88 Microsoft Flight Simulator (DLSS 3.0/FSR 2.0 on) 168 95 132

These cards can play even the most resource-heavy games flawlessly at 4K 60 FPS without major hiccups. However, the RTX 4090 is in a league of its own. It consistently delivers triple-digit framerates even at 4K with the highest settings applied.

DLSS 3.0 with frame generation technique is another deciding factor when buying GPUs. While AMD is slated to introduce some form of this tech with their upcoming cards, we don't have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Team Green is already impressing us with what AI can achieve.

A closer look at the performance uplift unveils that even the RTX 4080 can hit 120 FPS or more at max settings in UHD in a very demanding title like Microsoft Flight Simulator, where the upscaling tech works in tandem with the CPU to deliver higher framerate bumps. Even the AMD flagship can get close to a hundred frames with FSR.

Thus, although impressive, the RTX 4090 delivers a performance that most gamers do not have a use for. The 7900 XTX and 4080 can already deliver up to 120 FPS in some competitive titles like Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite.

Thus, the RTX 4090 seems more of a professional GPU built for tasks like video editing, 3D modeling, and more. It isn't worth the extra $400-600 over the other options in the market unless someone has deep pockets to exploit.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

