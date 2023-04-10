5 best 240Hz or more gaming monitors in 2023

Gaming monitors are an important part of modern computer setups where users focus on specifications for gaming. There are various options available when it comes to picking the best monitors that incorporate features that favor gaming. When choosing a gaming monitor, one must look out for certain features, including panels, nits, and, most importantly, refresh rates.

A higher refresh rate allows users to sync more frames per second (FPS) paired with a computer, ultimately resulting in a smoother gaming experience. This article lists five gaming monitors with a 240Hz or more refresh rate to choose from in 2023.

Five gaming monitors with 240Hz display in 2023

1) Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a 32-inch curved monitor that features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Although it is fairly expensive, it comes with a VA Panel. Users can also use a height-adjustable stand, allowing them to place the monitor at a desired height.

Refresh Rate Resolution 240Hz 3,840x2,180 Response Time Panel type 1ms VA

The Odyssey Neo G8 comes with the AMD Free Sync feature designed to negate stutters and tears on display when playing games. This is a particularly great feature for users who often experience fluctuating frame rates in multiplayer games. Users can also enjoy a 1 ms response time, which is great for a high refresh rate monitor such as this.

2) ROG SWIFT 360Hz PG259QN

The ROG SWIFT 360Hz PG259QN is a solid gaming monitor from ASUS that comes with many features. Much like AMD's Free Sync feature, the ROG SWIFT supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, which has exceptional compatibility with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. It has a full IPS panel, meaning it offers top-of-the-line viewing quality.

Refresh Rate Resolution 360Hz 1920x1080 Response Time Panel type 1ms IPS

Equipped with a smart cooling design and a custom heatsink on its back, the monitor ensures that the hardware maintains cooler temperatures during long usage sessions. However, upon pairing it with consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, users will only get a 120Hz refresh rate with a 1080p resolution.

3) MSI Oculux NXG253R

The MSI Oculux NXG253R is a 360Hz gaming monitor that fits the gaming profile miraculously well. The monitor features in many Esports events thanks to its extremely flexible display that comes with exceptional color grading. The Rapid IPS display allows users to experience a 1ms GTG response time while also tweaking the display colors and brightness.

Refresh Rate Resolution 360Hz 1920x1080 Response Time Panel type 1ms GTG IPS

Much like the ASUS ROG SWIFT, the Oculux also comes with its unique Nvidia technology for Reflex Latency Analyzer. This provides an accurate measurement of system latency, as users will be able to spot the difference if the latency changes based on their input.

4) Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q-X

The Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q-X is a 240Hz refresh rate monitor that has a 1440p resolution display. Much like other 240Hz gaming monitors, the AORUS FI27Q-X also supports Nvidia G-SYNC and has a fast response time of 0.3 ms, as advertised on the official website.

Refresh Rate Resolution 240Hz 2560x1440 Response Time Panel type 4ms IPS

The 16:9 aspect ratio QHD panel features 8 Bit color and up to 32.3 GB/s bandwidth rate on its display port.

5) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an ultrawide gaming monitor which is an upgrade over the regular G9 model. It has a 240Hz refresh rate alongside a 49-inch display that supports a 32:9 aspect ratio. For gamers seeking a monitor that can serve both their competitive and regular gaming needs, the Neo G9 is a perfect choice.

Refresh Rate Resolution 240Hz 7690x2160 (4k) Response Time Panel type 1ms Quantum Matrix HRD2000 Panel

It comes with Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility, alongside HDMI 2.1 inputs at the rear. Gamers using top-of-the-line GPUs such as the Nvidia 4000 series can take full advantage of the display's many features.

PC users can opt for any of the aforementioned monitors when looking for displays that can fulfill the 240Hz refresh rate criteria and other specific features. One can also settle for 360Hz refresh rate monitors provided their GPUs can support the frame rate.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

