How to use AMD FreeSync for a smooth gaming experience?

AMD’s FreeSync is a popular standard created to combat stuttering and screen tearing in video games, allowing users to enjoy a smoother visual experience. It works by eliminating conflicts in communication between the system’s GPU and the display and improves choppy gameplay.

To help gamers unlock a visual experience free from stuttering and tearing, the next section of the article offers a guide to enabling this AMD technology.

Know how to use AMD FreeSync to enhance your gaming experience

First and foremost, users need to make sure that their gaming rig supports the technology. It should feature an AMD FreeSync-capable display (Acer, Alienware) and a supported AMD Radeon Graphics or AMD processor with Radeon Graphics.

To activate the feature, follow these steps:

Locate the dedicated button for the OSD settings somewhere on the monitor’s body and press it. Look around for the FreeSync option. Use the display’s control buttons to enable the option.

In addition to the above, make sure that the monitor’s “Anti-Blur” setting is disabled. It offers little to no advantage in gaming and AMD recommends disabling the effect for better visual output. Some manufacturers may refer to Anti-Blur as “Anti-Motion Blur”.

Lastly, if the user depends on a DisplayPort connection for their monitor, it should be set to DisplayPort 1.2 or higher for the AMD standard to work. Both the Anti-Blur feature and the DisplayPort version can be tweaked from the display's OSD settings.

It is important to note that these settings may have a different name depending on the display manufacturer. Refer to the monitor's user manual for more information.

Enabling FreeSync from AMD's Radeon software

The technology needs to be enabled from AMD’s Radeon (Adrenaline) software as well. One can download the application for free from AMD’s website. Also, if the system features an AMD GPU, make sure that the latest graphics driver available for the card has been installed.

Open the software by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting AMD Radeon. Click on the Gear icon and select Display. If the technology is supported on a particular display, the user will see an option to activate it.

After enabling it for the monitor, one can also activate the technology for individual applications or games. To do so, click on the Gaming tab in the Radeon software and select the title that needs to be configured.

Click on the Radeon FreeSync drop-down menu in the bottom-left section of the window and select one of the following options:

AMD Optimized – Automatically selects the optimal setting for the game.

– Automatically selects the optimal setting for the game. On – Enables.

– Enables. Off – Disables.

Once done, close the Radeon software and launch the game to notice visible graphical improvements.

Follow Sportskeeda for more tech guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes