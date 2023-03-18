How to use AMD Adrenalin software to streamline your gaming experience

AMD Adrenalin is a GUI (Graphics User Interface) for AMD graphic cards. Like the Nvidia Control Panel and Geforce Experience, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition incorporates features that can be utilized to tweak and streamline the graphical aspects of certain titles.

Coming into 2023, the AMD software has already received some updates to make Adrelanin more accessible. However, the base features remain more or less the same as last year.

There are various ways to optimize the AMD Adrenalin software for computers. However, it's important to keep your video card drivers updated before making changes; otherwise, you might run into frequent crashes or stuttering problems while launching newer titles.

Using AMD Adrenalin for a more polished gaming experience in 2023

Here's how you can optimize the AMD Adrenalin software to improve your gaming performance:

Graphics

Go to the 'Settings' section with a gear icon on the top right of the application.

Navigate to the 'Preferred Software Version' option and select 'Recommended Only.'

Ensure the 'Check of Updates' is turned to 'Automatic' so you get notified once a new driver is available.

Go further down the list and uncheck the 'Issue detection' option.

If you have the RSR available for your GPU, use the option from the 'Graphics' section of the software.

Radeon Chill and Boost options can be turned off as they do not provide any direct benefits.

Image sharpening can be turned on if your GPU lacks the RSR option.

Radeon Enhanced Sync can be turned on if you use the Freesynch feature on your gaming monitors.

Frame Rate Control can be turned off unless using the Freesync feature.

If you use the Frame Rate Control feature, set the FPS control to three FPS less than your monitor refresh rate. For example, if your monitor can push 144hz, set the control to 141.

Anti-aliasing can be turned to 'Use application settings.'

Anti-aliasing Method can be turned to 'Multisampling.'

Morphological Anti-aliasing can be turned to 'Enabled.'

Anisotroping Filtering can be Enabled, and using it at either 8 or 16x levels is recommended.

Texture Filtering Quality can be turned to 'Performance' mode.

Tessellation Mode can be turned to 'Override application settings' with Maximum Tessellation Level turned to 2x. However, it will compromise visuals quite a bit.

Display

AMD FreeSync can be turned on if your Monitor supports it.

If you use the RSR option, you can enjoy the GPU scaling option.

Disable Virtual Super Resolution.

Integer scaling option can be used if you play a lot of 8/16-bit titles, as they look great with this option enabled.

Disable HDMI link assurance with the scaling being at 0%.

Performance

Sampling Interval (s): 0.75 to 1.25 should be ideal.

Preferences

In-game Overlay: Enabled

Web Browser: Disabled

System Tray Menu: Disabled

Advertisements: Disabled

Toast Notifications: Enabled

AMD Adrenalin also allows you to apply these features on a per-game basis from the 'Gaming' section. This helps maintain unique settings for each game, as they are only effective when the game is running.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes