Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The RX 6800 XT was launched as a high-performance 4K gaming video card back in 2020 as part of the RDNA 2 lineup. The GPU competes directly against the RTX 3080. It handles major AAA titles with ease.
Thus, it is no wonder that the card runs Hogwarts Legacy at high frame rates in 4K. The GPU can max out the title at the resolution and still deliver a playable framerate.
Hogwarts Legacy packs a ton of graphics settings. Thus, we have listed the best options for the 6800 XT in this guide. Players can either opt for higher visual fidelity or max out their high refresh rate displays with this settings guide.
The RX 6800 XT is a solid video card for playing Hogwarts Legacy
The RX 6800 XT can handle multiple video games at 4K without major frame drops. However, it is slightly slower than the RTX 3080, which suggests that unoptimized titles might run at sub-optimal framerates.
Luckily for RX 6800 XT users, Hogwarts Legacy runs like a dream. The game faces zero problems with the high-end Team Red GPU. The best settings are listed below.
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6800 XT at the best visual quality
Players can apply the following settings to enjoy the full graphic glory of Hogwarts Legacy. However, the framerate might drop below 60 FPS without any form of upscaling technology being applied.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6800 XT at the highest framerate
It is worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy is quite well-optimized on PC. Thus, with some compromises, the 6800 XT can easily pump over 60 FPS while running at a glorious 4K UHD resolution.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Overall, the RX 6800 XT is among the fastest graphics cards on the market. Thus, players with the GPU should not face major issues in the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy.
