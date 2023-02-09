Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The RX 6800 XT was launched as a high-performance 4K gaming video card back in 2020 as part of the RDNA 2 lineup. The GPU competes directly against the RTX 3080. It handles major AAA titles with ease.

Thus, it is no wonder that the card runs Hogwarts Legacy at high frame rates in 4K. The GPU can max out the title at the resolution and still deliver a playable framerate.

Hogwarts Legacy packs a ton of graphics settings. Thus, we have listed the best options for the 6800 XT in this guide. Players can either opt for higher visual fidelity or max out their high refresh rate displays with this settings guide.

The RX 6800 XT is a solid video card for playing Hogwarts Legacy

The RX 6800 XT can handle multiple video games at 4K without major frame drops. However, it is slightly slower than the RTX 3080, which suggests that unoptimized titles might run at sub-optimal framerates.

Luckily for RX 6800 XT users, Hogwarts Legacy runs like a dream. The game faces zero problems with the high-end Team Red GPU. The best settings are listed below.

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6800 XT at the best visual quality

Players can apply the following settings to enjoy the full graphic glory of Hogwarts Legacy. However, the framerate might drop below 60 FPS without any form of upscaling technology being applied.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 6800 XT at the highest framerate

It is worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy is quite well-optimized on PC. Thus, with some compromises, the 6800 XT can easily pump over 60 FPS while running at a glorious 4K UHD resolution.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Overall, the RX 6800 XT is among the fastest graphics cards on the market. Thus, players with the GPU should not face major issues in the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes