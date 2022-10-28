Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RX 6800 XT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the latest entry into the long-running first-person video game series, launches this Friday on every major platform. The short five-hour-long campaign is already available to players who pre-ordered the game.
Early impressions of the title include appraisals for breathtaking visuals and action-filled missions. The developers have optimized it pretty well on PC.
Modern Warfare 2 runs well on every Nvidia RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. The RX 6800 XT is no exception. The game runs buttery smooth in QHD resolutions on this graphics card.
How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using a Radeon RX 6800 XT
Modern Warfare 2 packs a bunch of graphics customization options that let players modify their experience. If players want to enjoy the game with the best possible visuals at a steady 60 FPS, the graphics settings can be tuned accordingly to achieve that.
However, players who want to play the game competitively can tune their settings to get a steady 120+ FPS. It should be noted that the number of customization options in the game can make the process intimidating for a few gamers.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 is well-optimized on PC. The game runs like a dream and is buttery smooth on some of the latest hardware. Thus, players with either RTX 30 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series video cards and a modern system can enjoy the first-person shooter to its fullest.
The full game launches this Friday. With multiplayer and the pre-season of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty will get a bunch of new content for players to enjoy.