Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RX 6800 XT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the latest entry into the long-running first-person video game series, launches this Friday on every major platform. The short five-hour-long campaign is already available to players who pre-ordered the game.

Early impressions of the title include appraisals for breathtaking visuals and action-filled missions. The developers have optimized it pretty well on PC.

Modern Warfare 2 runs well on every Nvidia RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. The RX 6800 XT is no exception. The game runs buttery smooth in QHD resolutions on this graphics card.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using a Radeon RX 6800 XT

Modern Warfare 2 packs a bunch of graphics customization options that let players modify their experience. If players want to enjoy the game with the best possible visuals at a steady 60 FPS, the graphics settings can be tuned accordingly to achieve that.

However, players who want to play the game competitively can tune their settings to get a steady 120+ FPS. It should be noted that the number of customization options in the game can make the process intimidating for a few gamers.

Display

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 News @WarzoneIntel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially been released...



It is now available in New Zealand! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially been released...It is now available in New Zealand! https://t.co/lalqxu2De3

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 is well-optimized on PC. The game runs like a dream and is buttery smooth on some of the latest hardware. Thus, players with either RTX 30 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series video cards and a modern system can enjoy the first-person shooter to its fullest.

The full game launches this Friday. With multiplayer and the pre-season of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty will get a bunch of new content for players to enjoy.

Poll : 0 votes