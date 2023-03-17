How to choose the best monitors for high refresh rate gaming

Monitors are crucial to making a high-specification computer in the modern technological landscape. With the progression of gaming technology, gamers require top-notch displays that can provide a high refresh rate monitor. However, relying on multiple criteria can be difficult.

One can go for multiple options when upgrading or going for a high refresh rate monitor in 2023. One of the most crucial qualities to look for in a high refresh rate monitor is the additional features that it comes with. It also depends on what kind of specifications the monitor itself is paired with.

This article will briefly guide picking up high refresh rate monitors for playing games.

Picking best high refresh rate monitors in 2023

There are various factors when it comes to picking the perfect gaming monitor. Gaming qualities aside, one must ensure the monitor has a sturdy build, a good display, and firmware features.

Listed below are a few important aspects a user should look for when buying or upgrading to a high refresh rate monitor for gaming:

Make sure your computer build can push the number of frames per second (FPS) that matches the monitor's refresh rate. So if you want to purchase a 260hz monitor, make sure your computer can push that amount of FPS (preferably 260) while running most AAA titles, especially competitive shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.

Look for features like FreeSync when having an AMD system and G-Sync, which typically works better with Nvidia systems.

When looking for panels, make sure it is either IPS or better. VA and OLED are also great choices, as the former is known best for response time when working with a higher refresh rate. Meanwhile, OLED panels are known for their exceptional color grading. However, OLED panels might come as a bit expensive for some.

The aforementioned points can be incorporated into a list for users looking to purchase monitors that can bring great performance. That being said, features like better resolution should also be a part of a good gaming monitor.

With a plethora of companies pushing out Full HD and QHD models in the market, one must go for resolutions like 1920 X1080, which is the minimum, and QHD models with 2560 x 1440.

Any monitors with a low resolution, like the 1920 x 1080 Full HD models, will usually come with faster refresh rates. However, for a decent system that runs a mid-budget GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), you can easily go for a 144hz display without fussing over the performance.

Lastly, one should avoid purchasing TN panel monitors as they perform comparatively worse than VA and IPS.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

