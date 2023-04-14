Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: How does the new mid-range compare to Team Red's offering?

Nvidia RTX 4070 promises to finally adhere to mid-range gamers, but how does it compare to Team Red's mid-range king, the AMD RX 6750 XT? While Nvidia's 40 series has been rather divisive, from un-launching and rebranding the 4080 12GB to the 4090 melting power connectors, the new offering finally promises to address the 99% of users.

Priced at $599 on launch, the RTX 4070 is only $50 more than the RX 6750 XT's launch price of $549. But is it worth paying that extra fifty bucks for Team Green's offering or are you better off sticking to AMD's mid-range Navi II? Let's compare the two and see which GPU is worth your money.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13.



To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one:



🟢 Like this post

🟢 Comment Introducing the GeForce RTX 4070.Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13.To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one:🟢 Like this post🟢 Comment #BeyondFast Introducing the GeForce RTX 4070. Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13. To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one: 🟢 Like this post🟢 Comment #BeyondFast https://t.co/0wHbEgs3J6

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: How do the specs stack up

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is built on the same Ada Lovelace (based on TSMC's 5nm) architecture as its generational predecessors. However, it retains the same number of CUDA Cores as the RTX 3070, albeit in a smaller die size.

Going head-to-head against the RX 6750 XT, the RTX 4070 triumphs over its competitor in terms of the number of transistors, shader units, RT cores, and CUDA Cores at a lower TDP whilst matching it in memory size.

However, the 4070 does drop behind the RX 6750 XT in GPU base and boost close speed, as well as cache memory size. Let's take a closer look at the comparison between these two GPUs' specs.

Comparison factors Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Market (main) Desktop Desktop Release date 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 Model number AD104-250-A1 Navi 22 KXT 215-127000144 GPU name AD104 Navi 22 Architecture Ada Lovelace RDNA 2.0 Generation GeForce 40 Navi II RX 6000 Lithography 4 nm 7 nm Transistors 35,800,000,000 17,200,000,000 Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 GPU base clock 1,920 MHz 2,150 MHz GPU boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,600 MHz Memory frequency 1,313 MHz 2,250 MHz Effective memory speed 21 Gbps 18 Gbps Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 432.0 GB/s TDP 200 W 250 W Suggested PSU 600W ATX Power Supply 650W ATX Power Supply Outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Cores (compute units, SM, SMX) 46 40 Shading units (CUDA Cores) 5888 2560 TMUs 184 160 ROPs 64 64 RT cores 46 40 Cache memory 36 MB 96 MB Pixel fillrate 158.4 GP/s 166.4 GP/s Texture fillrate 455.4 GT/s 416.0 GT/s Performance FP16 (half) 29.1 TFLOPS 26.6 TFLOPS Performance FP32 (float) 29.1 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 832 GFLOPS

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: In-game performance

Although the specs do give users a general idea of these cards' capabilities, it doesn't paint a complete picture of their in-game performance. While AMD's notorious drivers have been a lot more stable since the GPU's launch, squeezing out far more horsepower than the launch performance, Nvidia has the upper hand in the generation leap. With that being said, let's take a look at their in-game performances.

The following performance results include cumulative data from Gamers Nexus, Digital Foundry, Linus Tech Tips, and howmanyfps.com.

4K benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)

One thing is clear from the get-go, the RTX 4070 isn't targeted at a 4K gaming audience. While Forza Horizon 5 and Far Cry easily manage to go beyond 60fps, Modern Warfare 2 and Total War: Warhammer 3 fall just shy, with A Plague Tale Requiem and Cyberpunk 2077 outputting the high 30s.

Moving on to the RX 6750 XT, while it does manage to outpace the 4070 in Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6, it falls drastically short in the rest of the testing phase. The full performance at 4K is as follows:

Game FPS Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT A Plague Tale Requiem 38 29 Cyberpunk 2077 37 41 Far Cry 6 74 81 Forza Horizon 5 108 86 Modern Warfare 2 58 30 Total War: Warhammer 3 56.2 16

1440p benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)

1440p is clearly where the 4070 thrives and where it shines the brightest. Team Green's latest offering outpaces Team Red's competitor in all aspects, even going as far as nearly doubling the output FPS for Total War Warhammer 3.

Game FPS Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Forza Horizon 5 127 112 Hitman 3 180 162 Modern Warfare 2 99 81 Red Dead Redemption 2 102 87 Spider-Man Miles Morales 96 80 Total War: Warhammer 3 112.2 67

1080p benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)

When it comes to PC gaming, 1080p is still the most popular choice of resolution. While RX 6750 does get a win in F1 22 and matches Cyberpunk 2077's performance, the RTX 4070 triumphs in almost all aspects.

Game FPS Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Cyberpunk 2077 128 94 F1 22 183 197 Total War: Warhammer 3 172 92 A Plague Tale Requiem 78 58 Cyberpunk 2077 81 80 Far Cry 6 132 90

Based on this data, considering that the 4070 is priced at a $50 premium over the RX 7650 XT, it does deliver on an expected performance gain. However, that's not the only reason to go to Team Green.

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: Additional features

Although AMD comfortably exchanges blows in terms of raw gaming performance, additional features are where it falls behind significantly. First, let’s talk about the highlight factor of modern generation GPUs - ray tracing.

Although its adoption isn't quite widespread yet, the use case of ray tracing beyond the premium flagship GPUs has slowly but surely gone up. The 4070 not only has more RT cores than the RX 6750 XT, but due to Nvidia's experience and driver optimization, it provides significantly better performance.

Furthermore, Nvidia's DLSS triumphs over AMD's FSR image upscaling, and with the newly introduced DLSS 3 frame generation in the RTX 40 series, it offers drastically higher performance with minimal compromise to image quality.

All in all, the new RTX 4070 might be $50 more than AMD's RX 6750 XT, but it does provide its value in price to performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes