Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: How does the new mid-range compare to Team Red's offering?

Nvidia RTX 4070 promises to finally adhere to mid-range gamers, but how does it compare to Team Red's mid-range king, the AMD RX 6750 XT? While Nvidia's 40 series has been rather divisive, from un-launching and rebranding the 4080 12GB to the 4090 melting power connectors, the new offering finally promises to address the 99% of users.
Priced at $599 on launch, the RTX 4070 is only $50 more than the RX 6750 XT's launch price of $549. But is it worth paying that extra fifty bucks for Team Green's offering or are you better off sticking to AMD's mid-range Navi II? Let's compare the two and see which GPU is worth your money.
Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: How do the specs stack up
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is built on the same Ada Lovelace (based on TSMC's 5nm) architecture as its generational predecessors. However, it retains the same number of CUDA Cores as the RTX 3070, albeit in a smaller die size.
Going head-to-head against the RX 6750 XT, the RTX 4070 triumphs over its competitor in terms of the number of transistors, shader units, RT cores, and CUDA Cores at a lower TDP whilst matching it in memory size.
However, the 4070 does drop behind the RX 6750 XT in GPU base and boost close speed, as well as cache memory size. Let's take a closer look at the comparison between these two GPUs' specs.
Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: In-game performance
Although the specs do give users a general idea of these cards' capabilities, it doesn't paint a complete picture of their in-game performance. While AMD's notorious drivers have been a lot more stable since the GPU's launch, squeezing out far more horsepower than the launch performance, Nvidia has the upper hand in the generation leap. With that being said, let's take a look at their in-game performances.
The following performance results include cumulative data from Gamers Nexus, Digital Foundry, Linus Tech Tips, and howmanyfps.com.
4K benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)
One thing is clear from the get-go, the RTX 4070 isn't targeted at a 4K gaming audience. While Forza Horizon 5 and Far Cry easily manage to go beyond 60fps, Modern Warfare 2 and Total War: Warhammer 3 fall just shy, with A Plague Tale Requiem and Cyberpunk 2077 outputting the high 30s.
Moving on to the RX 6750 XT, while it does manage to outpace the 4070 in Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6, it falls drastically short in the rest of the testing phase. The full performance at 4K is as follows:
1440p benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)
1440p is clearly where the 4070 thrives and where it shines the brightest. Team Green's latest offering outpaces Team Red's competitor in all aspects, even going as far as nearly doubling the output FPS for Total War Warhammer 3.
1080p benchmarks (high settings, no ray tracing)
When it comes to PC gaming, 1080p is still the most popular choice of resolution. While RX 6750 does get a win in F1 22 and matches Cyberpunk 2077's performance, the RTX 4070 triumphs in almost all aspects.
Based on this data, considering that the 4070 is priced at a $50 premium over the RX 7650 XT, it does deliver on an expected performance gain. However, that's not the only reason to go to Team Green.
Nvidia RTX 4070 vs AMD RX 6750 XT: Additional features
Although AMD comfortably exchanges blows in terms of raw gaming performance, additional features are where it falls behind significantly. First, let’s talk about the highlight factor of modern generation GPUs - ray tracing.
Although its adoption isn't quite widespread yet, the use case of ray tracing beyond the premium flagship GPUs has slowly but surely gone up. The 4070 not only has more RT cores than the RX 6750 XT, but due to Nvidia's experience and driver optimization, it provides significantly better performance.
Furthermore, Nvidia's DLSS triumphs over AMD's FSR image upscaling, and with the newly introduced DLSS 3 frame generation in the RTX 40 series, it offers drastically higher performance with minimal compromise to image quality.
All in all, the new RTX 4070 might be $50 more than AMD's RX 6750 XT, but it does provide its value in price to performance.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.