Is the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT worth buying over the Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti in 2023?

The RX 6750 XT was launched as a mid-cycle refresh to the RDNA 2 GPUs from 2020, and the card is a slightly improved version of the older RX 6700 XT. AMD primarily launched the GPUs to keep up with Nvidia, who was pulling ahead with their Ti cards.

However, unlike Nvidia, AMD did not introduce noteworthy changes to their refreshed RDNA 2 cards. The only changes include higher operating clock speeds with bumps in the power draw. The GPUs are based on binned variants of the original GPUs in the same class.

This raises the question of whether gamers should purchase the RX 6750 XT in 2023.

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT's competitive pricing continues to make it a viable option

Before checking out the performance marks of the RX 6750 XT, let's analyze its on-paper specs and theoretical performance.

Specs

The RX 6750 XT is a high-end graphics card. It is mildly faster than the RX 6700 XT, which was launched in 2020 as Team Red's 1440p gaming option.

As a result, the AMD card has similar specifications to its predecessor. With the updated version, the clock speeds have been increased, leading to slightly higher power consumption.

The GPU is based on the Navi 22 GPU, which packs 2,560 shading units, 40 Compute Units (CUs), 160 TMUs, 64 ROPs, and 40 RT cores.

The card is packed with 12 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 video memory, which helps in future-proofing the card. 8 GB of VRAM is already a stretch these days, and many games benefit from 10 GB or more of graphics memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Shading units 2,560 TMUs 160 ROPs 64 Compute Units (CUs) 40 RT cores 40 Memory size 12 GB Memory type 18 Gbps GDDR6 Base clock 2,150 MHz Boost clock 2,600 MHz TDP 250 W Launch MSRP $549 Current price $429-480

Benchmarks

Based on benchmark data aggregates published across multiple YouTube channels, the RX 6750 XT is a solid graphics card for QHD gaming. It can handle most video games at over 60 FPS, with some optimized titles hitting almost 100 FPS.

When pitched against its older sibling, the RX 6750 XT is about 6% faster. This is a significant jump in performance for a mid-cycle refresh GPU but isn't exactly a reason for 6700 XT owners to upgrade.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Far Cry 6 (1440p) 98 (-5.7%) 104 100 (-3.8%) 109 (+4.8%) Microsoft Flight Simulator (1440p) 57 (-6.5%) 61 58 (-4.9%) 62 (+1.6%) Forza Horizon 5 (1440p) 88 (-6.3%) 94 89 (-5.3%) 90.5 (-5%) Red Dead Redemption 2 (1440p) 76 (-6.1%) 81 82.5 (+1.8%) 89 (+9.8%) Watch Dogs Legion (1440p) 65 (-6%) 69 73 (+5%) 78 (+11%)

However, things get interesting when the card is pitched against the competition, the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti.

The 6750 XT takes a slight lead in multiple titles, including Forza Horizon 5, Far Cry 6, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. In other titles like RDR2 and Watch Dogs Legion, however, we see the AMD card losing by a small margin.

Pricing

The GPU currently sells for around $450 after AMD's RDNA 2 price cuts. This makes it an interesting competitor in the mid-range segment since it delivers almost similar performance while being about $150 cheaper than Nvidia's 1440p champion. However, the AMD card is slightly less power efficient than the 3070.

It is worth noting that the marginally slower RX 6700 XT currently starts from around $370 and tops out at around $430. Thus, gamers can save an additional $60 to $70 by sacrificing 6% of performance, which is not a significant compromise considering the frame rates the cards can push out.

Conclusion

Overall, the RX 6750 XT is a solid video card for 1440p QHD gaming. The GPU can run most AAA titles flawlessly at the resolution. However, the RX 6700 XT packs an even better value proposition, so gamers on a budget can opt for the older GPU.

That said, those who are willing to spend $450 on a GPU should go for the 6750 XT since there is no significantly better option in this price range.

