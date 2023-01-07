5 best GPUs for 1440p QHD gaming in 2023

QHD gaming continues to rise in popularity as more gamers shift to resolutions higher than 1080p. While UHD, the resolution of modern consoles, is quite expensive, and FHD does not offer next-gen crispness and quality in visuals, 1440p stands on solid middle ground.

Both Nvidia and AMD have launched cards that allow gamers to play the latest titles flawlessly in this resolution. The high-end 70-class GPUs from Nvidia and AMD's RX 6700 series options are specifically targeted toward 1440p gaming.

With next-gen models hitting the market and massive discounts on last-gen cards, here are the best cards that can play video games at sky-high framerates without compromises in visual fidelity.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT and 4 other great graphics cards for QHD gaming

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($369+)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT was launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3070. This card is slightly slower than the Nvidia equivalent. However, it is much cheaper than the 3070.

GPU Name RX 6700 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,410 MHz

The 6700 XT can play almost every video game at the highest settings in QHD. The card, however, falls apart in terms of ray tracing performance, an aspect in which Nvidia has a solid lead. However, budget QHD gaming enthusiasts can still opt for it.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($409.99+)

The RTX 3070 was launched in 2020 as Nvidia's 1440p champion. Although the card has been replaced by the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 4070 Ti, the GPU remains a solid budget option for QHD gaming.

Recently, the price of the card dropped below its MSRP of $500. Currently, the GPU starts from around $410, which makes it a solid option over the RX 6700 series cards.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

In addition to the minor performance difference, the 3070 also comes with better ray tracing performance and support for DLSS, which makes it a no-brainer after the price drop.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($429.99+)

The RX 6750 XT is a minor refresh to the original RX 6700 XT card. It is slightly faster than both the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070.

AMD recently cut the prices of its RDNA 2-based cards. This brings the slightly more powerful video card very close to the RTX 3070 in terms of pricing.

GPU Name RX 6750 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock 2,150 MHz Base clock 2,600 MHz

Although AMD lags behind Nvidia in some aspects, as mentioned above, the card can easily handle ray tracing without significant performance drops. Thus, for most gamers, the RX 6750 XT is the ideal QHD gaming GPU. It is a perfect blend of pricing and performance.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB ($635.99+)

The RTX 3080 10 GB was initially launched as a 4K gaming video card. However, for gamers who want to get high framerates in QHD gaming, the 3080 is a solid GPU.

GPU Name RTX 3080 Memory 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit Base clock 1,440 MHz Boost clock 1,710 MHz

The card delivers solid performance across all video games while running them in the highest settings with ray tracing turned on. The current price drops make it a solid recommendation over the more expensive RTX 40 series options.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The RTX 4070 Ti is Nvidia's latest launch. Although Nvidia did not market the card for 1440p gaming, with the era of cross-gen titles ending and video games becoming more expensive, this 70-class GPU is more apt for QHD gaming.

Nvidia's suggested retail price for the 4070 Ti is $799. However, since there is no Founder's Edition variant of this GPU, gamers are looking at spending more than this MSRP. Most lower-end add-in card models start from around $850.

GPU Name RTX 4070 Ti Memory 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz

Thus, the GPU is not budget-friendly. However, for gamers who want top-of-the-line performance, there are no better alternatives.

