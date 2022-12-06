Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti release dates confirmed, hitting shelves in early January

According to previous reports, Nvidia is set to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card as an RTX 4070 Ti. We now have an apparent release date for the GPU.

There won't be much difference between the new card and the 12 GB variant of the 4080, which was set to be introduced last month.

The Italian retailer Drako.it has listed an RTX 4070 Ti with a countdown timer until the card launches. This confirms rumors that suggest the graphics unit will be unveiled at CES 2023. It also gives us a rough date for when the card will hit shelves.

The card currently listed on the website is the ASUS TUF Gaming variant of the alleged 4070 Ti. Despite the listing, we don't have a picture of the upcoming version, its price, or an official spec list.

More details on RTX 4070 Ti and when to expect it

Drako has listed the Asus RTX 4070 Ti TUF O12G on the website. The retailer has mentioned that it packs 16 GB of gDDR6X memory, in contrast to the 4080 12 GB card that was previously discontinued.

It is very unlikely that Nvidia will bump up the VRAM of the card in this relaunch. This might be a typo on the Italian retailer's part.

The listing also mentions the support of DLSS 3 that comes with Nvidia's new frame generation technology. Being an Ada Lovelace-based GPU, the upcoming 70-class graphics card will pack support for the next evolution in Team Green's temporal upscaling technology.

The most interesting part of the listing is the counter that accompanies it. The counter is currently at 30 days and a few hours. This perfectly lines up with the January 5 launch date of the upcoming video card. Thus, we have a time window of when to expect the card.

January 3, 2023: Presentation and product unveil at CES

January 4, 2023: Embargo on product reviews lift

January 5, 2023: Card is available for purchase

Specs of the card

The RTX 4080 16 GB Founder's Edition (Image via Nvidia)

The upcoming video card will be a rehashed version of the RTX 4080 12 GB. It will share similar specs. Notably, the 4070 Ti will be based on the AD104-400 GPU.

It will come with significantly fewer CUDA cores than the 4080 and 4090. Thus, it can make up for a card that is over 30% slower than the latter

Based on the on-paper specs of the 4080 12 GB, the AD104-400 GPU will pack 7,680 CUDA cores and 60 Streaming Multiprocessors. The GPU has a combined cache of 48 MB.

Its 12 GB of GDDR6X video memory is based on a 192-bit memory bus. The memory runs at 21 GB/s, which makes up for a total memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s.

The card is rated for an official total board power (TBP) of 285 W.

