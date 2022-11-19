5 best budget-friendly GPUs to get for 1440p gaming in 2022

Since the release of 4K monitors, 1440p has become increasingly popular as a resolution option, offering a significant step up from 1080p without a large price increase. It has become the go-to resolution for many gamers due to its perfect balance of image quality and price.

In recent years, both AMD and Nvidia have released some great value-for-money graphics cards that can handle modern AAA titles at 1440p.

Listed below are the five most budget-friendly graphics cards for 1440p gaming.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, and 3 other budget-friendly graphics cards for smooth 1440p gaming

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($399.99)

The Zotac Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Amazon)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is the company's mid-tier graphics card. It is based on the same Ampere architecture as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, and it offers comparable performance to those cards.

The graphics card also features ray tracing for a stunning cinematic gaming experience and DLSS support to massively boost performance in games.

The 3060 Ti is an excellent choice for gamers who want to build a powerful gaming PC on a budget. It supports up to four displays, thanks to its three 1.4a display ports and one 2.1 HDMI port. It can also run games at 4k in medium settings and 1440p in both ultrawide 32-inch and 34-inch monitors as well as standard 27-inch monitors in ultra settings at 60 fps.

The Ti variant of the graphics card comes with 8GB of VRAM, less than the standard variant with 12GB of VRAM. It also struggles to run games at the stated 8k resolution even in the lowest settings.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($296.99)

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3050 is the entry-level graphics card in the 3000 series. It is based on the same architecture as the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 but is a more budget-friendly option.

The RTX 3050 is geared mainly towards 1080p gaming but can also handle most games at 1440p at 50-60 fps with ease. It is also VR Ready, meaning it can be used with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. It is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly graphics card that can still handle modern games.

Although it is a great budget graphics card, the RTX 3050 has a few limitations. It only has 4GB of VRAM, which is not enough for some of the more demanding games. It also has a lower clock speed than some of the more expensive cards, so it may not be able to keep up with them in terms of performance.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6700 ($329.99)

The XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 (Non-XT) is a mid-tier graphics card in the 6000 series. It is highly capable of running games at 1440p in high settings.

The graphics card offers great value for money and can handle most modern games at 60 fps without any problems.

The RX 6700 is also relatively quiet and cool, making it a great choice for those who want to game without worrying about their graphics card overheating.

Another great advantage of the graphics card is that it supports FreeSync, which can help to reduce screen tearing in games. It is also compatible with DirectX 12 Ultimate and Vulkan 1.1.

The RX 6700 is a rock-solid card, but several users have faced some driver issues in the past, which have later been fixed with updates.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($279.99)

The MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a mid-tier but powerful graphics card that is positioned as a budget offering in the Radeon RX 6000 series.

It is a great choice for budget-conscious gamers who are looking for a graphics card that can handle 1440p gaming for modern AAA titles in high settings at 60 fps.

The Radeon RX 6650 XT beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and competes directly with the Ti variant at 1440p while being priced at $100 and $120 less, respectively. Ultrawide monitors are recommended for a cinematic gaming experience.

Despite being a budget-friendly graphics card, the RX 6650 XT is reported to be quite noisy, so it might not be ideal for a quiet gaming experience.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ($279.99)

The Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a mid-range graphics card for desktop PCs. It is based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

The graphics card is positioned below the RX 6700 XT and above the RX 6500 XT in AMD's lineup. It can easily handle modern AAA games at 1440p in high settings at 60 fps.

The RX 6600 XT supports AMD's FreeSync and HDR technology for stutter-less and tear-less gaming. It displays accurate images and videos while providing more color shades.

The graphics card has a TDP of 180 watts and requires one 8-pin PCIe power connector. It also has two 2.1 HDMI and two DisplayPort 1.4.

Although the RX 6600 XT is great for 1440p gaming, the ray-tracing performance is not as good as similar Nvidia cards. It supports FSR, which is DLSS for AMD cards, but it does not perform up to the potential of the competitor.

Conclusion

The graphics cards listed above can run most new games as well as future AAA titles at decent frames at 1440p. They are each suited for different users.

Nvidia is ideal for ray tracing and DLSS, while AMD offers better value for money.

