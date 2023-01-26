Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

Designed for 1080p gaming, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 are mid-range performance-segment GPUs from Team Red that directly compete against the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti cards.

Considering that the minimum requirement for Forspoken is a GTX 1060 6GB, the RX 6600 and the 6600 XT, which are 43% and 62% faster than the Pascal-based performance-class graphics card respectively, can easily run the latest action RPG.

Like most AAA titles, Forspoken comes with a wide range of customizable video settings that can make the fine-tuning process difficult for inexperienced gamers. This article will list out the best settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and the 6600 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT can run Forspoken quite well

Being far more powerful in comparison to their last-gen counterpart, the RX 5600 XT, both the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT are solid GPU options for 1080p gaming with high framerates.

Their overall performance, coupled with their pricing, makes these cards great choices for most gamers. Furthermore, their graphics computing prowess is reflected in the fact that both GPUs can easily run Forspoken.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the AMD Radeon RX 6600

Display

Resolution : Set it to 1920x1080.

: Set it to 1920x1080. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Balanced.

Balanced. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Low.

Low. Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Low.

: Low. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Low.

Low. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a premium 1080p gaming card. With the following settings applied, this particular GPU can run Forspoken at 1440p with 60 FPS.

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low.

Low. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

All in all, the RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT are solid GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2023. Despite the fact that Forspoken is poorly optimized for PCs, both of these cards should easily be able to run the game. Gamers with either of these two graphics cards won't be disappointed while playing the latest AAA title from Luminous Productions.

