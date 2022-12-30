Forspoken official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

After its beta testing period, Square Enix’s Forspoken is all set for its official release on January 24, 2023. Although it has received mixed reviews from players and critics, the upcoming open-world action role-playing game is still turning out to be one of the most anticipated title launches in the coming year.

The game will officially be released for both PlayStation 5 and PC. Despite being a next-gen console title, PC players will be allowed to try the game out along with PS5 owners when it's officially released.

This is one of the major reasons as to why many fans within the community are curious about the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Forspoken. Given below is a list of the PC hardware requirements that players will require in order to run the upcoming title on their systems.

Forspoken PC system requirements

The system requirements for Forspoken are as follows:

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

PIXEL SHADER: NA

VERTEX SHADER: NA

SOUND CARD: NA

STORAGE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

PIXEL SHADER: NA

VERTEX SHADER: NA

SOUND CARD: NA

STORAGE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8 GB

Based on what's shown above, Forspoken's minimum and recommended requirements are slightly high and it’s likely that some fans will have to upgrade their systems if they wish to enjoy the title as the developers have intended.

Different graphics modes for Forspoken on the PlayStation 5

In addition to the PC system requirements, Luminous Productions has officially revealed all of the game's different graphics modes that PlayStation 5 console owners will get to enjoy as well.

Performance Mode

1440p resolution at 60 FPS

Graphics Mode

4K resolution at 30 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode

Features ray tracing

Forspoken will be a timed exclusive for the PS5 console, which means that for a particular period of time, the popular Sony platform will be the only console that offers the game.

While the length of its PS5 exclusivity has not been disclosed, it was later revealed that the game will likely make its way to other consoles after January 23, 2025. Until then, it will only be available for Windows and PS5.

Square Enix's upcoming action RPG title will have approximately 30 to 40 hours of main storyline playtime, and it should take double that time for those looking to complete the game's various side quests and challenges. Completionists looking to 'Platinum' the game can anticipate a playtime of roughly 120 hours in total.

