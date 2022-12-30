Forspoken pre-order details: Price, bonuses, platforms, and more

With Forspoken's pre-orders now available, there's plenty of additional content and bonuses that players can get their hands on if they purchase one of the game's different editions before the official launch date.

Square Enix’s upcoming title is one of the most-anticipated releases in recent times, with the community extremely hyped and curious to try out the unique gameplay and interesting features that the game showcased in its gameplay trailers.

With an official release date set for January 24, 2023, Forspoken's recent demo launch received mixed responses from critics as well as players, but fans of the action RPG genre are still eager to dive into the open-world exploration that the world of Athia can provide.

The upcoming title will only be released for PC and PlayStation 5, with players able to enjoy additional content and bonuses by pre-ordering a certain edition of the game. As there are multiple pre-order editions for both platforms, this article will provide further clarity about all of them.

All Forspoken pre-order editions, prices, and bonuses

Given below is a list of all the pre-order bonuses that players will be able to get their hands on ahead of launch, along with their prices, and what's included:

1) PlayStation 5 Physical Standard Edition

Price

$69.99

Included content

Full Game

2) PlayStation 5 Digital Standard Edition

Price

$69.99

Included content

Full Game

3) PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition

Price

$94.99

Included content

Full Game

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Prequel Story DLC ‘In Tanta We Trust’ (Summer 2023)

Rare Resource Kit

4) PC Digital Standard Edition

Price

$69.99

Included content

Full Game

5) PC Digital Deluxe Edition

Price

$94.99

Included content

Full Game

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Prequel Story DLC ‘In Tanta, We Trust’ (Summer 2023)

The Deluxe edition of Forspoken will automatically allow players to get their hands on the upcoming DLC. The additional story and gameplay content is yet to have a fixed official day of release, however, Square Enix has previously mentioned that the prequel DLC, titled 'In Tanta, We Trust', is already scheduled for a release window in Summer 2023.

Players who enjoy the base game will have to wait a few months to jump right into Forspoken's very first DLC. The main narrative will take close to 30-40 hours to finish, with playtime likely to be doubled for casual players interested in side quests and missions. Completionists who are looking to 'Platinum' the game and unlock all its achievements are expected to have a playtime of over 120 hours.

