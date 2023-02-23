Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Atomic Heart, an FPS role-playing game from Mundfish, was released on February 20, 2023, nearly a year after its trailer launch. With excellent tuning, this game can run flawlessly with cards like the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super.
Team green launched Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super in 2019 as budget-friendly alternatives to the costlier RTX options. Both cards were praised for being great options for mid-range PC builds. These cards do not support ray tracing but have remarkable rasterization capabilities.
Finding the ideal settings for a fluid and esthetically pleasing gaming experience can be challenging due to the game's meticulously detailed environment, realistic character models, and demanding system requirements like most AAA titles. This post will examine the optimal Atomic Heart PC graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super.
The GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super can run Atomic Heart without hiccups.
Despite being a 2023 release, Atomic Heart's performance is rather optimized compared to other AAA titles like Forspoken, Returnal, and Hogwarts Legacy.
Although maximizing the game's visual settings on the Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super might not be a good idea, it still provides a stable and flawless performance at 1080p, maintaining over 80 FPS on average.
To do that, it's essential to ensure the system meets the best settings, as stated below.
Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the GTX 1660
Display
- Brightness: As per the user's preference.
- Image Sharpening: 1
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- FPS Cap: 300
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Display Selection: 1
Quality
- Preset: Custom
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA Medium
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Animation Quality: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Visual FX: High
- Number of Objects: High
- Materials: High
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Post Processing: High
- Textures: High
- Texture Anisotropy: 2
- 3D Model Quality: High
- Vegetation Density: High
- Hard Drive Speed: SSD/HDD As per the user's preference.
- Shader Cache: On
Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the GTX 1660 Super
Display
- Brightness: As per the user's preference.
- Image Sharpening: 1
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- FPS Cap: 300
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Display Selection: 1
Quality
- Preset: Custom
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Anti-Aliasing: High TAA
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Animation Quality: High
- Shadows: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Visual FX: High
- Number of Objects: High
- Materials: High
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Post Processing: High
- Textures: High
- Texture Anisotropy: 4
- 3D Model Quality: High
- Vegetation Density: High
- Hard Drive Speed: SSD/HDD As per the user's preference.
- Shader Cache: On
With these settings, the game can be played on both cards while averaging more than 80 frames per second at 1080P.
Finding the best Atomic Hearts graphic settings for the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super is difficult. Be that as it may, with these combinations of settings, you can enjoy Atomic Heart’s dystopian picturesque environment without any major FPS dips.
