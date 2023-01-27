Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Being the latest PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive title from Square Enix, Forspoken is set in the magical land of Athia. The action RPG's fictional world is filled with mystical elements and several dangerous creatures, with players assuming the role of Frey, a young girl who gets teleported into this fantasy world.

Presently, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. Considering that they were entry-level cards into the world of real-time ray tracing, these GPUs performed exceptionally well back in 2019. Unfortunately, four years later, these cards don't perform as well as they used to.

This guide takes a closer look at the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super GPUs.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super deliver sub-optimal results in Forspoken

Despite being older options, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super can run Forspoken at 1080p. Due to a serious lack of optimization on the game's PC port, even modern high-end GPUs struggle to maintain decent framerates. That being said, gamers using the RTX 2060 or the RTX 2060 Super will have to make a few compromises.

Here are the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness: As per your preference

Gamma: As per your preference

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Color Filter Options: As per your preference

Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Model Memory: Standard

Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard

Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 2060 here.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 Super

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness: As per your preference

Gamma: As per your preference

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Color Filter Options: As per your preference

Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Model Memory: Standard

Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard

Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Standard

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: High

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super here.

This concludes with all of the Forspoken settings that will need to be tweaked while using these two cards. These settings have been adjusted to deliver an optimal experience that balances both framerates as well as visual fidelity. If users are still facing performance issues, stuttering, and other stability issues, they should try updating to the latest Nvidia drivers.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes