Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Being the latest PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive title from Square Enix, Forspoken is set in the magical land of Athia. The action RPG's fictional world is filled with mystical elements and several dangerous creatures, with players assuming the role of Frey, a young girl who gets teleported into this fantasy world.
Presently, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. Considering that they were entry-level cards into the world of real-time ray tracing, these GPUs performed exceptionally well back in 2019. Unfortunately, four years later, these cards don't perform as well as they used to.
This guide takes a closer look at the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super GPUs.
RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super deliver sub-optimal results in Forspoken
Despite being older options, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super can run Forspoken at 1080p. Due to a serious lack of optimization on the game's PC port, even modern high-end GPUs struggle to maintain decent framerates. That being said, gamers using the RTX 2060 or the RTX 2060 Super will have to make a few compromises.
Here are the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060
Display
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: Your primary monitor
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: Standard
- Texture Memory: High
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: Standard
- Texture Filtering: High
Post Filters
- Reflections: Standard
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Standard
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2060 Super
Display
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: Your primary monitor
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: Standard
- Texture Memory: High
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: Standard
- Texture Filtering: High
Post Filters
- Reflections: Standard
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
This concludes with all of the Forspoken settings that will need to be tweaked while using these two cards. These settings have been adjusted to deliver an optimal experience that balances both framerates as well as visual fidelity. If users are still facing performance issues, stuttering, and other stability issues, they should try updating to the latest Nvidia drivers.
