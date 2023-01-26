Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3050 

Forspoken is an action-RPG game developed by Luminous Productions. It takes place in a mystical realm called Athia. The title's world is cruel, full of magical elements, and beautifully designed. The character models and animations in the title stand out as well. However, due to a lack of proper optimization on PC, the game runs terribly, even on high-end hardware.

The RTX 3050 is a low-mid-range GPU from Nvidia targeted at casual players who don't mind playing games in moderate settings at 1080p. Although this GPU supports ray tracing and DLSS, it performs better when running esports titles, delivering excellent results. Unfortunately, the product isn't capable of providing an optimal experience with regard to the latest releases.

RTX 3050 struggles to run Forspoken

The RTX 3050 is no doubt a good 1080p GPU. That said, due to Forspoken not being properly optimized for PCs, the graphics card can't offer a playable experience in 1080p without compromises.

If users target 60 FPS when the title is running on the RTX 3050, they will lose out on many graphical features, which will result in low-quality visuals. Keeping that in mind, this guide offers some optimized settings that present a balance between decent graphics and playable framerates. Here's what to use when playing the title on an RTX 3050:

Display

Resolution: Set it to 1920x1080

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Color Filter Options: As per your preference

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Model Memory: Low

Texture Memory: Standard

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Low

Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Fog Quality: Low

Cloud Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

The settings mentioned above will deliver 60 FPS most of the time, even during graphically intense fights. However, if users are unsatisfied with the results, they may make alterations according to their preferences.

If players want more FPS, they can lower the provided settings and reduce the DLSS preset. However, if they are willing to compromise performance in favor of image quality, they can opt for higher graphical settings in Forspoken.

Although the GPU is decent for 1080p gaming as of early 2023, it struggles with the game due to its poor optimization.

However, if users are facing constant stuttering, lags, performance drops, or other stability issues in Forspoken, it is advised to update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver. It comes with optimized profiles for the game that eliminate numerous technical problems.

