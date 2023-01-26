Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3050 

Forspoken is an action-RPG game developed by Luminous Productions. It takes place in a mystical realm called Athia. The title's world is cruel, full of magical elements, and beautifully designed. The character models and animations in the title stand out as well. However, due to a lack of proper optimization on PC, the game runs terribly, even on high-end hardware.
The RTX 3050 is a low-mid-range GPU from Nvidia targeted at casual players who don't mind playing games in moderate settings at 1080p. Although this GPU supports ray tracing and DLSS, it performs better when running esports titles, delivering excellent results. Unfortunately, the product isn't capable of providing an optimal experience with regard to the latest releases.
RTX 3050 struggles to run Forspoken
The RTX 3050 is no doubt a good 1080p GPU. That said, due to Forspoken not being properly optimized for PCs, the graphics card can't offer a playable experience in 1080p without compromises.
If users target 60 FPS when the title is running on the RTX 3050, they will lose out on many graphical features, which will result in low-quality visuals. Keeping that in mind, this guide offers some optimized settings that present a balance between decent graphics and playable framerates. Here's what to use when playing the title on an RTX 3050:
Display
- Resolution: Set it to 1920x1080
- Brightness: As per your preference.
- Gamma: As per your preference.
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: Your primary monitor
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference.
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: Low
- Texture Memory: Standard
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: Low
- Texture Filtering: Standard.
Post Filters
- Reflections: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Low
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
The settings mentioned above will deliver 60 FPS most of the time, even during graphically intense fights. However, if users are unsatisfied with the results, they may make alterations according to their preferences.
If players want more FPS, they can lower the provided settings and reduce the DLSS preset. However, if they are willing to compromise performance in favor of image quality, they can opt for higher graphical settings in Forspoken.
Although the GPU is decent for 1080p gaming as of early 2023, it struggles with the game due to its poor optimization.
However, if users are facing constant stuttering, lags, performance drops, or other stability issues in Forspoken, it is advised to update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver. It comes with optimized profiles for the game that eliminate numerous technical problems.