The RTX 4070 Ti is the latest GPU from Team Green. It also symbolizes a fresh approach from Nvidia, one that might be described as an openness to accepting mistakes. This card originally went by the name of RTX 4080 12GB until Nvidia rebranded and reduced the price.

Returnal, a third-person shooter rogue-like game from Housemarque, has finally been released after nearly two years of exclusivity to the PS5. It's a reliable PC port overall. For a game that was released in 2023, it's quite stable. Hopefully, the most recent patch has taken care of any minor problems that may have existed.

However, with the game's advanced graphics and demanding system requirements like most AAA titles, it can be challenging to find the best settings for a smooth and visually appealing gaming experience. In this article, we'll explore the best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti.

RTX 4070 Ti can handle Returnal with the finest visual quality flawlessly

RTX 4070 Ti is a reliable card for 1440p and 4K gaming as well. With the help of it, players may run Returnal at its highest resolution while maintaining over 70 FPS without observable frame dips. However, to achieve that, it's essential to ensure that their system meets the best settings for Returnal, which are listed below.

Best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti

Video

Display

DISPLAY MONITOR: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. DISPLAY MODE: Fullscreen

Fullscreen ASPECT RATIO: 16:9

SCREEN RESOLUTION: 3840x2160

3840x2160 UI CONTRAST: 50%

50% SIMPLIFIED UI: Off

Graphics

General

VSYNC: Off

Off MAX FRAMES PER SECOND: Max

Max SCREEN OPTIMIZATIONS: DLSS

DLSS DLSS MODE: Quality

Quality DLSS SHARPNESS: 20%

20% FIELD OF VIEW BIAS: 15°

Lighting

LIGHTING QUALITY: Epic

Epic SHADOW QUALITY: Epic

Epic AMBIENT OCCLUSION: Epic

Epic RAY TRACED SHADOWS: Epic

Epic SCREEN SPACE REFLECTION: On

On RAY TRACED REFLECTION: Epic

Environment

MODEL QUALITY: Epic

Epic TEXTURE QUALITY: Epic

Epic VOLUMETRIC FOG: Epic

Epic PARTICLE QUALITY: Epic

Post processing

ANTI-ALIASING QUALITY: Epic

Epic DEPTH OF FIELD: On

On FILM GRAIN: 0%

0% BLOOM: On

On EMISSIVE INTENSITY: 100%

100% BRIGHTNESS: 50%

50% SDR BLACK POINT: 0%

0% CONTRAST: 50%

50% ENABLE HDR: Off

With these settings, the RTX 4070 Ti was able to handle Returnal while maintaining an average of 72 frames per second at 4K.

Furthermore, with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM alongside a 192-bit memory interface, the latest RTX card is a great option for gaming in 4K flawlessly. It can handle the latest AAA titles on ultra settings with 60+ fps at 2160p with RT enabled.

In conclusion, It can be difficult to discover the best Returnal PC graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti, but with the appropriate modifications, you can have a fluid and visually spectacular gaming experience.

For the best potential performance and visual quality, we advise turning on Ray Tracing, modifying the game's resolution and texture quality settings, and fiddling with the anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion settings as mentioned above.

