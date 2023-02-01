5 most anticipated AAA games for the PlayStation 5 in 2023

AAA games are the major leagues of the gaming world. With numerous successful titles in the bag, this genre features some of the most well-known publishers within the gaming industry. Many of them have produced multiple installments of their classic releases, which they have developed and revamped over the decades. With constantly improving technology and massive budgets, AAA titles are generally the most anticipated video games of every year.

PlayStation @PlayStation



New “Live From PS5” spot celebrates the moment: Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patienceNew “Live From PS5” spot celebrates the moment: play.st/livefromps5blog Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patience 💙New “Live From PS5” spot celebrates the moment: play.st/livefromps5blog https://t.co/ydouuWG6BL

Sony's PlayStation 5 console has been a major player within the AAA genre since its release in 2020. The robust gaming platform provides a huge library of games for players and is periodically updated with new releases and downloadable content coming out every year. As we progress into 2023, let's take a look at some of the most anticipated AAA games for the PlayStation 5.

Hogwarts Legacy, Armored Core VI, and three other AAA games for the PS5 in 2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Platforms: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

Genre: Role-Playing Games, Adventure

Release date: February 10, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming AAA title from Avalanche Software, which has already generated plenty of hype amongst Harry Potter fans since its very first announcement. The massive open-world RPG is set in the immersive world of witchcraft and wizardry, where players will get to take their characters on a magical adventure.

The story takes place in the 1800s era of the wizarding world and is far more interactive than any other Harry Potter video game. The open-world map allows players to complete various side quests, fight enemies, and build up an arsenal of spells. There's a certain degree of freedom in character development, allowing players to choose their own paths.

With outstanding visuals, some classic callbacks, and a brand new storyline, Hogwarts Legacy is all set to become one of the top AAA games in 2023.

2) Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Platforms: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X/S | PC

Genre: Third-Person Shooter, Mecha

Release date: Sometime in 2023

About a decade later, FromSoftware came out with their announcement of the release of a fresh new installment of their Armored Core series. At last year's The Game Awards, they expressed their intentions to revisit the mecha classic and revive the core charm of the genre.

The events of the story mode will take place in the aftermath of the ruins of RUBICON-3. Players will get to play through the single-player game while customizing their own ACs and piloting them through fast-paced missions. Although the main focus seems to be on the single-player story mode, the title will also feature player vs player mode available once it hits the PS5 library.

Not much has been revealed yet, but going by the reveal trailer, it can be speculated that the game will have dynamic combat sequences wrapped up in a post-apocalyptic setting.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Platforms: PS5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release date: March 17, 2023

Star Wars is one of the highest-grossing movie franchises today, with their AAA games being just as successful. The Star Wars Jedi Survivor story continues just five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal Kestis is one of the last living Jedi Knights and must survive against the Empire, no matter the cost.

The gameplay follows similar features from its predecessor in terms of game mechanics and graphics. However, there have been some new improvements such as new enemy types, lightsaber stances, and more. The game's new allies will presumably provide combo finishers and upgraded Force powers that are more useful than before, making combat sequences extremely satisfying.

With the captivating world-building of the Star Wars universe and a few potential cameos, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is turning out to be one of the most anticipated AAA games of 2023.

4) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Platform: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

Genre: Survival, Horror

Release date: March 24, 2023

Being one of the most popular AAA games in the horror genre, the series will go ahead with a remake of the iconic Resident Evil 4 this March. With very few changes being made to combat mechanics, this will allow players to experience the intense combat situations alongside the classic eerie atmosphere.

Gamers play as Leon Kennedy, who takes on the task of rescuing the President's daughter. Various infected enemies such as Parasites, Regenerators, Ganados, and others have been upgraded to have intelligent attack patterns, giving the hero a harder time. Changes to the game's stealth features like crouching and melee attacks help bring a sense of dynamic urgency to combat.

The overall gameplay and the horrifying atmosphere brings out the true essence of the Resident Evil franchise in this upcoming remake. Those who have played the series in the past are sure to enjoy this version when it's officially released.

5) Street Fighter 6

Platforms: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

Genre: Fighting

Release date: June 2023

The community's favorite fighting game is coming out with its next iteration, Street Fighter 6, which is likely going to be a real treat for fans of the franchise. The classic arena-fight system is a simple and effective way to draw focus towards individual moves and attractive finishers. In their seventh major release, Street Fighter 6 will feature an interesting timeline sometime after Street Fighter 3.

With the upcoming game also providing a World Tour Mode, players can take their avatars through the game's storyline in search of true power. The comic-book-style visuals are stylish and follow modern pop culture closely. The game's latest dynamics have introduced a few changes to combat mechanics such as the Burnout and Drive abilities, allowing players to pull off satisfactory combos and punishes.

The field of fighting games is certainly one where the PS5's smooth controls with intuitive haptics really shine. Street Fighter 6 is one of the most popular AAA games and will potentially deliver on all the hype after its speculated release sometime in June 2023.

To conclude, these are some of the major AAA games to look forward to for the PlayStation 5 this year. With more to come, the PS5 will be expanding its gaming library with major AAA titles that will be available to players for pre-orders and more. Interested readers should keep an eye out for their favorite games and grab them early.

Poll : 0 votes