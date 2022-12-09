Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon officially announced at The Game Awards 2022: Expected release window, gameplay, and more

The Game Awards 2022 saw a lot of announcements of upcoming titles for 2023 and beyond along with the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon reveal. While the Elden Ring GOTY win was what took center stage, FromSoftware fans were very excited about the official announcement of the next Armored Core entry.

The reveal of a new Armored Core game comes after an incredibly long hiatus with the next franchise entry finally getting a brief trailer at the awards ceremony earlier today.

\The trailer showcased giant robots wheeling around in combat, as one would expect from the franchise. However, not much else was revealed by FromSoftware apart from the fact that the expected launch window of the title is in 2023.

The exact date is not yet confirmed, but community speculations put it at sometime around the latter half of the upcoming year.

Armored core is one of the most venerable series in the FromSoftware oeuvre which dates all the way back to 1997. Its last entry was released in 2012 right after Dark Souls, and fortunately, a new entry is on the horizon in 2023.

In terms of gameplay, the title is said to have fast-paced mech action combat where players will be allowed to assemble and pilot their own mech that will have 3D maneuverability. Players will also be able to take one some of the most difficult challenges in the game where they will need to use dynamic movement along with the full range of their arsenal to overwhelm hordes of enemies.

The story will be taking place on the remote planet of Rubicon 3, where a mysterious substance was discovered. While this substance was expected to dramatically advance human technology and communications, it instead engulfed the planet as well as the surrounding stars in flames and storms.

This caused a Burning Star System, with the substance resurfacing again fifty years later with extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fighting over controlling it.

Players in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be required to infiltrate Rubicon 3 as a mercenary, where they will eventually find themselves in a struggle over the substance as well as the extra-terrestrial corporations and the factions.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set for a 2023 release window for now, and will be developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki as the Initial Game Director with Masaru Yamamura taking over as Director later on.

